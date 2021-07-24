Today’s list of famous birthdays for July 24, 2021 includes celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth





Best celebrity birthdays on July 24, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on July 24, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Michael Richards attends the 2015 Red Star Ball held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, October 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Michael Richards turns 72 Fun fact: Early in his TV career he made appearances on shows like Night Court and Cheers Lynda Carter poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards ceremony, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / John Locher)PA Actress Lynda Carter turns 70 Fun fact: once played in a group with future actor Gary Burghoff (Radar on MASH) Presenter Kristin Chenoweth, left, presents winner Carol Burnett with her award at “The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends” at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Kristin Chenoweth turns 54 Fun fact: Won her only Tony Award for playing Sally in Youre a Good Man cover, Charlie Brown FILE – Jennifer Lopez performs at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” on May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California. Lopez will be 52 on July 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez turns 52 Fun fact: appeared in the music video for Janet Jackson’s song Thats the Way Love Goes Actress Rose Byrne attends the “Like a Boss” World Premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Rose Byrne turns 42 Fun fact: appeared as scientist Moira MacTaggert in two X-Men prequels FILE – On this Tuesday August 6, 2019, file photo, Elisabeth Moss attends the red carpet for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. The fourth season of the drama series begins on April 28, 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP, on file)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 39 Fun fact: played Martin Shorts’ youngest girl in the West Wing Anna Paquin arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Anna Paquin is 39 years old Fun fact: one of the youngest actors to ever win an Oscar Discover other celebrities born in Canada BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (LR) Robert Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin speak on stage during the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)Getty Images TV personality Bindi Irwin turns 23 Fun fact: gave birth to her first child earlier this year More celebrities with birthdays today Actor John Aniston (Days of Our Lives) is 88 years old. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85 years old. Actor Mark Goddard (Lost In Space) is 85 years old. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79 years old. Comedian Gallagher is 75 years old. Actor Robert Hays (Airplane!) Is 74 years old. Director Gus Van Sant is 69 years old. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64 years old. Actor Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) is 56 years old. Actress Laura Leighton (Melrose Place) is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53 years old. Actor Rick Fox (Greenleaf, Oz) is 52 years old. Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (Orange Is the New Black) is 48 years old. Actor Eric Szmanda (CSI) is 46 years old. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 42 years old. Actor Summer Glau (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is 40 years old. Actor Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood) is 40 years old. Actor Megan Park (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 35 years old. Actor Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda) is 34. Actress Sarah Steele (The Good Fight, The Good Wife) is 33. The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness is 31 years old. Actress Emily Bett Rickards (TVs Arrow) is 30 years old. Alexandre Dumas, author Fred Law Olmsted Jr., landscape architect Amelia Earhart, aviator Karl Malone, NBA star (58) Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King (57) Doug Liman, director (56) Torrie Wilson, professional wrestler (46) 