Danny DeVito opens up about Hollywood career, Twitter fame and new Discord campaign

Danny De Vito

He may only be 5 feet tall, but actor Danny DeVito has reached heights that most Hollywood actors could only dream of. Now 76, the longtime actor continues to be sought after for major roles in film and television, as well as for an exciting new commercial campaign.

Danny can currently be seen alongside fellow actor and former co-star Awkwafina in a new video promoting Discords’ new campaign called Imagine a Place. Discord is an oral, textual and video communication service whose mission is to create a space allowing everyone to find their belonging. Originally launched in 2015, Discord started out as a space for interaction for gamers and has grown over the years to be a much more elaborate outlet for people of all interests to come together virtually to enjoy. activities like karaoke, study groups and more. Talking about the purpose of Discords and the social opportunity it offers today, Danny says: Life is like we’re born alone and we die alone. Not to get morbid about it, but the middle part that was in it, it should be together. This is the idea. You need your friends. You need people around you. You need to share things. You have to be open. You need to communicate. And if that’s what’s going on here, that’s a good thing.

Danny even sees how Discord and his own fans could have a direct impact on the future of his hit series FX. It’s always nice in Philadelphia, where Danny plays Frank Reynolds, the hilariously inappropriate father among an outrageously unpredictable group of friends. Go to FX and say Look, we want to see Frank do this or that or the other. That would be so cool, Danny says of his idea to be discussed on Discord. His comedy series will soon enter its 15th season and when asked if Danny sees an end in sight for It’s always sunny, he said quickly, would continue. They are stuck with me! I am their father and there is nothing they can do about it. Following his comment, I jokingly tell Danny that I then look forward to season 37 of It’s always sunny, where he answers, I hope! Your mouth to the ears of God.

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito in ‘It’s Always Sunny in … [+] Philadelphia Cream ‘

Even though Danny admits he’s not the most tech-savvy person in the world, he’s aware of his popularity on Twitter and the love of his Trollfoot tweets, where he often takes a photo of his foot in front of the backdrop of his last destination. . With currently 4.1 million followers on Twitter, Danny reveals how his social media fame came about. When Twitter first started we were doing a musical called The Nightman Cometh which is part of the [Its Always] Sunny show and we were on tour with a live show. We did five or six places and Twitter started and people started to go You gotta go on twitter and i said, what am i going to do on twitter? I do not know what to do. And the first thing I did was write a tweet and it was My balls are on fire and I said, well, I can’t keep doing this. What am I going to do? So I took a picture of my foot in the theater, I think, and called it Trollfoot because I was playing the troll in The Nightman Cometh. I am happy to do so. I like that people like it and they respond to it. I’ll keep them coming, whether you like it or not.

Danny DeVito’s Popular “Trollfoot” Twitter Posts

Danny is about to take the next step in his famous career. July 28 will mark the 25th anniversary of the theatrical release of Danny’s beloved children’s film. Mathilde, in which he both performed and directed. My baby, Mathilde! I had so much fun making this movie. Mara [Wilson] and all the children who were there. Five years ago, in the 20th [anniversary], I did a Blu-ray remaster of the movie. In fact, I organized a garden party at my house. I invited everyone to come back, 20 years later. We had a snack and what I did was I shot a bit of that and stuck it on the Blu-ray. So in the middle of the Blu-ray, there’s a little section that’s 20 years later. So now, 25, we should be doing something because it was one of my favorite jobs with all these kids. It was a beautiful thing to do. I loved doing it.

Danny DeVito, Mara Wilson and Rhea Perlman in the 1996 movie “Matilda”

From Dannys early days playing the hard-to-love boss on the TV series Taxi (1978-1983), his iconic performance as Penguin in the years 1992 Batman Returns and his recent appearance in the blockbuster film Jumanji: the next level (2019), Danny De Vito continues to illuminate both the big and the small screen, knowing at a young age that theater and Hollywood were where he wanted to be. When I was a kid, I spent most of my time at the movies. I am a movie buff. I’ve watched movies all my life and always thought it would be really great to be a part of it, but I didn’t know how. I wasn’t like the Clark Gable material or anything. I thought to myself, how am I going to do this? And then one day it’s like it’s set in motion and you know, I love it. I’m a guy from the east coast of New Jersey and came to New York to study acting and moved to California in 1975 because that’s where all the work was and it worked out pretty well. Taxi was 1978. It was after [One Flew Over The] Cuckoo’s nest that I moved [to California]. I like it there. Hollywood is a crazy city, but it worked for me.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the 1988 movie “Twins”

Before concluding our conversation, Danny also teased a reunion that is in the works alongside his 1988 twins co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. A sequel film project has been rumored for some time, with Eddie Murphy set to join their comedic fraternity. were going to do Triplets, Danny reveals. We were working on it right now, we were really getting close to it. Were going out with Triplets Very soon. After [Its Always] Sunny, were going Triplets highligths. It’s gonna be fun. We have a good script, a very good script.