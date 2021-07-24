Revelation Review: Shades of GreyskullExBulletin

toggle legend Netflix

Because the world is big and the internet is deep, there are a few things we can take for granted, including: There are, in surprising numbers, Masters of the Universe purists.

These are people who love the Filmation animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which operated in syndication in the 1980s, with a fierce ardor unsullied by irony, or cynicism, or, you know, taste.

Perhaps they were young enough, when the series first aired, to recognize the series for what it was an extensive publicity for an ever-expanding Mattel line of steroidal action figures, choking-hazard accessories and choking-hazard accessories. ‘extruded plastic playsets and meet them on this simple level.

Maybe instead, they were jaded teenagers when it aired, and got together with friends every afternoon after school with the intention of sneering at its minimal effort animation ( characters only made a handful of movements as they walked against scrolling backgrounds that repeated every few seconds), its homoerotic imagery (He-Man and Skeletor’s personal style confirms that Eternia is home to a community flourishing leather) and its cast of characters with funny names (Fisto! Stinkor! Mekaneck! Sssqueeeze!), only to find themselves caught up in the series’ mythology.

Maybe they’re toy collectors, ecstatically indulging in the siren song of nostalgia as they scour the internet in search of that last and elusive Scare Glow that would complete their collection of colorful characters all sporting exactly the same. same hyper-muscular anatomy. (Eternia obviously only has Gold’s Gyms, no CrossFits.)

Whoever they are, these MotU ride-or-die-ers, they’re there in droves, and they continue to regard the series as holy, cosmic, nerdy, kiiiiinda gay sci-fi / fantasy text best remembered as it is. was, preserved in space-amber.

What should they do with Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which doesn’t just simply reboot the ’80s series, but takes it a step further, completely revamping and reviving it in the most controversial way?

I mean: they go to hate that, probably. Of course.

What about the rest of us, though? It is more difficult to understand.

The more things change …

The new series, developed by nerd-mogul Kevin Smith, follows the familiar path, when it comes to rebooting a property like this: Everything you thought you knew was wrong!

It’s a tried-and-true reboot tactic for a reason: it allows contemporary storytellers to go back to the characters they loved as children and sand down the edges that make them dated, sexist or racist or just insufficiently complex and convincing for the. modern audience.

(Netflix is ​​splitting this first season of the series in two; the first five episodes were dropped on Friday, July 23; the last five will be deleted at a later date.)

The Pilot, written by Smith, turns out to be a kind of narrative bait and switch. We open with a ceremony granting Teela (voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar) the title of Man-at-Arms, while Prince Adam (voiced by Chris Wood), his pet tiger Cringer (voiced by Stephen Root) and the Wizard Orko (voiced by Griffin Newman) watches. Meanwhile, the dastardly Skeletor (voiced by Mark Hamill) and Evil-Lyn (voiced by Lena Headey) live up to their usual idiocy.

From this description, two things should be immediately apparent:

1. Nothing about Eternia has changed much since the ’80s series.

2. This thing sports a huge voice casting.

By the end of this first episode, however, the eternal deadlock that marked the original series was broken, the original cast was considerably cleared up, and the mythology on which the series was built was turned upside down (read: Everything you thought you knew was wrong!).

Put it this way: Eternia gets a sudden I-Have-The-Power vacuum.

The universe has a new master

The following episodes focus on a character who existed after the fact in the original series. The reason for this has little to do with what Smith and his writers did to the series’ mythology, which ultimately isn’t as bad as it seems at First on board. The show’s new status quo soon turns out to be a sort of distinction at best with no significant change from what it was before.

Smith and his writers know that no gravid chatter about cosmic balance, the loss of magic, and the end of the universe can make us invest in the show without an emotional foundation. That’s why, cleverly, the trigger that changes the direction of the series from episode two on is a character realizing that, back on the OG series, the “heroes” of that series have been lying to them over and over again.

It’s small, yes, but it’s enough to grab hold of, as the series maintains an endless stream of the usual high fantasy events. (Epic Quests! Mystic Portals! A Sword that must be reforged! Etc!) It is also enough that the series devotes so much time to characterization which, arguably, was never a feature of the original.

And while the animation is way smoother and more punchy than that of the ’80s series (a low bar, admittedly), given that vocal cast, you’d be forgiven for closing your eyes during the Teela / Evil-Lyn scenes. , for example, if only you can imagine Sarah Michelle Gellar exchanging verbal punches with Lena Headey in a dark Burbank recording studio.

MotU: Revelationis MVP? The casting director

Again and again, the vocal cast manages to give the debates more gravity and emotion than any show featuring a character named Stinkor can. Headey adds shades of gray (skull) to the character previously to an Evil-Lyn note, Newman shows us an Orko who has self-doubt and therefore much less boring, and Stephen Root remains Stephen Root, an actor capable of filming. cowardly speech cat into a creature of rare insight and empathy.

The script gives Chris Wood’s He-Man and Mark Hamill’s Skeletor less chance of finding similar undertones in their characters indeed, Hamill looks so much like his. Batman: The Animated Series Joker here that you find yourself thinking the Clown Prince of Crime just changed his makeup and started to juice, but they’re not there enough to make a big difference.

The final moments of the first half of this season suggest that the series may fall back into the old familiar pattern that it managed to shake off at the end of the pilot episode. It would be a shame, because for most of these episodes, Masters of the Universe: Revelation manages to extract something new from a toy box that has been in a corner for almost 40 years.