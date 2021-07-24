Tucson’s Hotel Congress in the first phase of the renovation plan





TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Tucsons’ iconic hotel convention is undergoing a revamp that staff say has been in the works for more than a century. The historic property, which was closed throughout July, is scheduled to reopen on August 12 after the first phase of a $ 750,000 renovation effort, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Todd Haney, general manager, said the new upgrades include expanding the outdoor plaza where they typically host concerts. The space will have a retractable awning with a commercial misting system. David Slutes, the hotel’s entertainment manager, said they wanted to be able to put on more concerts during the summer months. But when it is cooler, the canopy will not be raised. That’s really the goal, to expand the use, Slutes said. We always want to have concerts under the stars because it’s the best. Inside, the 2,200 square foot (204 square meters) Copper Hall will serve as a jazz music lounge and tasting room showcasing local wines. The hotel is investing more than $ 100,000, and Rio Nuevo, the financial district of the tax increases, is contributing $ 600,000, according to Haney. When emerging from a pandemic, we scale everything we do to the availability of our resources, Haney said. Built in 1919, the hotel’s 102-year-old cast iron pipes are also in need of a sprucing up. The plumbing replacement has been underway for three years, Haney said. The hotel has made ad hoc repairs over the years. We can’t continue to run a business with a 102-year-old plumbing infrastructure, Haney said. The Tucson monument has withstood several events over the decades. In 1934, the hotel caught fire. The fire eventually led authorities to notorious bank robber John Dillinger, who was hiding there with his gang.

