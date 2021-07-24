Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee pledges to donate organs





Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has pledged to donate organs. Rahul himself shared the news on his social media account. His initiative was appreciated by his friends and admirers. A few other Tollywood actors also signed up for the noble act. Popular actor Joey Debroy, soon to be seen on Bengali TV show Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera, has also pledged to donate his eyes in the recent past. Actress Priyanka Sarkar is also committed to organ donation. Speaking of Rahul, the actor is a pretty busy bee. He successfully manages his TV show and other engagements. Currently he is part of the popular Desher Maati TV show which has an ensemble cast. Rahul plays the character of Rajas. Actress Rooqma Ray is paired up in front of him.



Rooqma and Rahul as Mampi and Raja share a sizzling chemistry. The jodi is extremely popular among the public. The show also enjoys a good audience. Prior to that, Rahul was seen playing the main male role in Aye Khuku Aye in which he played a completely different character. He played the role of a man with autism. Although Aye Khuku Aye was unable to show her wonder on the TRP charts and completed her trip earlier than expected, Rahuls’ performance wowed audiences. The show had actress Sandipta Sen as the lead female role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/bengali/actor-rahul-arunoday-banerjee-pledges-to-donate-organ/articleshow/84703919.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

