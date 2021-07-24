Hollywood megastar almost ruined her career, Mark Wahlberg says

Throughout Mark Wahlberg’s career, he has built a huge fan base largely because he has the ability to present himself as a legitimate badass on the big screen. Surprisingly, many Wahlbergs fans have no idea that Marks’ intimidating exterior was not an act at one point in time. After all, Wahlberg has a violent history that even led to him serving time.

Of course, it’s been many, many years since Mark Wahlberg found himself behind bars, but it seems clear that he hasn’t fully moved to Hollywood. After all, Wahlberg has a documented history of saying things that many big movie stars wouldn’t even consider saying. For example, Wahlberg once called out Tom Cruise even though he is one of the most powerful people in the movie business and has reportedly clashed with Martin Scorsese in the past.





In addition to reports of Mark Wahlberg’s controversial relationship with the aforementioned Hollywood heavyweights, it was revealed that he was having issues with another megastar. In fact, Wahlberg had a problem with one of the biggest movie stars of the modern era, which almost ruined his acting career.

Related: Mark Wahlberg Had Problems With Martin Scorsese

A huge deal

When people talk about the biggest movie stars in the world today, some names almost always come up first. For example, it’s hard to think of the modern cinematic landscape without imagining people like Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, or Tom Hanks.

While Mark Wahlberg can sometimes be an afterthought in the discussion of the biggest movie stars, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t accomplished much. After all, Wahlberg has titled a long list of films that have gone on to become massive hits. For example, Wahlberg has starred in box office blockbusters like the Transformers series, The Perfect Storm, Ted, and Daddys Home.

Related: The 10 Best Mark Wahlberg Movies (5 We’d Rather Forget)

A new career

Considering that Mark Wahlberg has been a movie star for over 25 years at the time of this writing, a lot of people don’t know what drove him to fame in the first place. Originally introduced to the world as a rapper, Wahlberg found great success when he released the hit song Good Vibrations under his alter ego, Marky Mark.

Even though Good Vibrations was a huge success, it would be an exaggeration to claim that the song led the masses to take Mark Wahlberg seriously as a musical artist. Worse yet, Wahlberg never enjoyed this kind of success again during his musical career. Of course, it worked in the end as it allowed Wahlberg to start focusing on his new passion, acting.

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mark Wahlberg When He Was “Marky Mark”

Almost done before it started

As anyone who follows the entertainment world already knows, many musicians turned actors prove to be terrible in their new profession. As a result, when Mark Wahlberg decided to become an actor, it would have made sense that most of the big movie stars didn’t want to share the screen with him. However, it turns out that a Hollywood megastar almost torpedoed Wahlberg’s acting plans for reasons that had nothing to do with his previous musical career.

After Mark Wahlberg landed a small role in a forgotten movie named Renaissance Man, he went on to play a supporting character in the indie drama The Basketball Diaries. While The Basketball Diaries received mixed reviews, Wahlberg’s performance in the film received enough praise to convince Hollywood bigwigs to take him seriously as an actor.

In the end, Mark Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter that The Basketball Diaries star Leonardo DiCaprio almost made sure his career didn’t take off. “Leonardo was like, ‘On my fucking dead body. Marky Mark won’t be in this fucking movie.’ From there, Wahlberg explained that DiCaprio had a problem with him for personal reasons. “I didn’t even realize it, [but] I was a little publicity for him at a charity basketball game. So he said, ‘This fucking ****** won’t be in this movie.’ “

After Leonardo DiCaprio tried to torpedo the cast of Mark Wahlbergs The Basketball Diaries, he was convinced to read lines with the former rapper. Even though the two performers were cordial during this meeting and they were so good together that Wahlberg was chosen, their problems weren’t easy to overcome. When Wahlberg spoke at UCLA in 2018, he explained that he and DiCaprio really had to learn to respect each other and through that process they developed a bond.

After Mark Wahlbergs’ performance in The Basketball Diaries set him apart, he landed a role in the almost universally acclaimed film Boogie Nights. In a fun twist, Leonardo DiCaprio later revealed that he turned down Boogie Nights before Wahlberg signed and loved the movie so much that he regrets the decision.

Next: Here’s How Mark Wahlberg Regrets Starring In ‘Boogie Nights’

Social media stunned after photos of identical twin daughter of Ice T appeared





About the Author