Movie Review: Snake Eyes is a visually artistic, albeit predictable, action flick

Even giant anacondas and an almighty solar gem cannot stop a heart of true honor.

Based on the historic American toy and media franchise, Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins stars “Crazy Rich Asians” idol Henry Golding in the lead role as he trades passionate romance for explosive action. Known for his silence and highly concealing costume, Golding’s reprise of the character speaks a lot in the new prequel with his face uncovered, giving both long–time fans and less familiar viewers a fully fleshed out–on the backstory, whether that is satisfactory or not.

Action movies often like to start their main character origin stories with textbook childhood trauma, and Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins is no exception. Using perhaps the most common of these, the tragic death of a parent, the opening act portrays young Snake painfully witnessing his father’s murder, triggering his desire for revenge that continues to burn after a jump. 20 years old. Now an adult, Snake works on a facade of yakuza or Japanese gangsters in the Port of Los Angeles disguised as a fishmonger while continuing to search for his father’s killer.

But when his yakuza colleague Tommy (Andrew Koji) is accused of being a spy and gang leader Kenta (Takehiro Hira) orders Snake to execute his friend as a test of loyalty, Snake helps Tommy desperately escape. marking the start of a deep brotherhood that extends throughout the rest of the film. Although their bond seems pure and unwavering at first, with Tommy welcoming Snake to his Tokyo clan castle, the tables are quickly turned as Snake’s secret encounters with Kenta reveal that Tommy’s trust is misplaced.

While these hidden gatherings and intentions add an air of complexity to the relationship and set up one of the film’s main conflicts, they mostly lead to a weak and unpleasant portrayal of GI Joe’s future hero. Snake’s decision to remain somewhat loyal to Kenta simply out of a thirst for revenge lacks depth and seems cliché, especially given his obvious disdain for Kentas’ corrupt methods and objectives.

While his contempt for Kenta doesn’t stop him from betraying Tommy’s clan, Snake seems to develop a deep respect for Tommy, his security chief Akiko (Haruka Abe), and the rest of the Arashikage clan. Sure, the morally lukewarm Snake does eventually come to his senses by the end of the film and rush to the aid of the clans during the Kentas attack, but what should have been an epic hero moment turns out instead. disappointing as Snake hit the bare minimum for a lead. protagonist.

In addition to the integrity flaws of the lead role, the introduction of supporting female characters Scarlett (Samara Weaving) and Baroness (rsula Corber) also falls flat. Counter-espionage ace GI Joe and villainous Cobra serve little in the overall plot and fail to develop meaningful relationships with the other leads, although this may leave room for both to play more important roles. late in the franchise.

Where the storyline and depth of the characters are short, the film redeems itself through its creative and visually appealing action sequences and sets. The film uses a lot of fresh cinematic styles, like the shaking camera technique used in Snakes’ first fight scene or the clever shooting angle resembling a first person shooter video game in Scarlett’s final battle scene. .

Paired with impressive sets depicting a traditional wooden and stone castle as well as fluorescent Tokyo lights, the film artistically plays with its visual elements to deliver a blend of historic and modern tones while conveying timeless themes of trust and family. . The costume design also highlights the theme of morality, as Snake who struggles to distinguish between good and evil is almost always seen dressed in black, while his counterpart Tommy who preaches purity and honor wears white.

However, the two switch sides on the moral compass at the end of the film, with Tommy abandoning the clan and Snake attempting to bring him back. While the dialogue and plot as a whole presents a slightly cheesy approach to honor and family, the film certainly uses more subtle methods to communicate messages about morality. At the end of the film, Snake Eyes finally comes out in the fully concealed iconic character costume, sporting the classic black visor, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the future of the beloved GI Joe figure.

But just as Goldings facing Snake Eyes may have been unexpected, fans will need to roll their dice to see where the newly formed warrior goes next.