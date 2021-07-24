First Look: Pelino’s Pasta | Columbus Metro





Pelinos Pasta is ready to bring an authentic taste of Italy to King Avenue. The previously roving business and pasta pop-up will make things permanent with their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Owners Vinny and Christina Pelino have transformed the former home of Yellow Brick Pizza at 245 King Ave., and will celebrate the grand opening of Pelino pasta Thursday August 5. Diners will find a seasonal menu of antipasti like prosciutto and melon, caprese with balsamic caviar and panzanella salad with octopus, as well as a few small plates of garnished pasta. As the name suggests, the main attraction will be the pasta, prepared on site every day. And his dinner and a show for the guests who order the star of the Pelinos menu, a traditional Cacio e Pepe, which will be thrown at the table in a huge wheel of pecorino romano. It wouldn’t be an Italian meal without bread, which will be focaccia, also cooked daily on site in traditional and seasonal herbal varieties. To end the meal on a sweet note, Pelinos will offer coffee service and a selection of Christinas-made desserts, from classic tiramisu to a variety of seasonal crostatas. The wine list will be entirely Italian, focusing on small vineyards and some unique grape varieties to pair with regional dishes from the Pelinos menu. Instead of having a traditional liquor license, the restaurant will use its liquor sales as a unique way to give back to the community. We’re going to partner with local charities, a different charity every week, and we’re going to be allowing special events, Christina said. 100% of alcohol sales will go to this charity. The State of Ohio grants temporary liquor permits to non-profit organizations to sell alcohol for a limited number of days. Pelinos will support non-profit organizations such as WAV, ROY G BIV, Columbus Fashion Alliance, Ronald McDonald House and more. The restaurant is also looking for additional non-profit partners to fill its schedule. Vinny and Christina hope this unique setup will also help raise awareness of some small nonprofits that impact the community. Seats fill up quickly for the opening weekend, so the Pelinos strongly recommend reserving. Pelinos Pasta will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit pelinospasta.com. All photos by Susan Post, unless otherwise noted Christina and Vinny Pelino behind the bar of their new restaurant Pelinos has an intimate dining room that seats 49 people Local artist Mindy Stoker painted a scene from a small Italian town in Calabria on wine crates to hang in the dining room Pelinos love architectural details of space like exposed brick Pelinos kept a similar layout to Yellow Brick Vinny built all the wooden tables for the dining room Most seats in the house will have a view of the action in the kitchen The open kitchen allows diners to take a look behind the scenes Pelinos will focus on lesser-known Italian wines Pelinos wanted to have access to organic herbs and edible flowers, so they planted their own back garden, with lots of tomato and basil plants. All plants were started from seeds by Vinnys’ sister Pelinos Pasta officially opens on August 5 at 245 King Ave. Photo provided by Pelinos Pasta Photo provided by Pelinos Pasta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://dailyentertainmentjournalnews.com/first-look-pelinos-pasta-columbus-underground/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos