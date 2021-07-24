Connect with us

Every free celebrity actor who actually appeared on the show

Friends has an incredible catalog of celebrity cameos over its 10-year history, with some even featured on character’s “gift lists”.

An episode of season 2 of Friendsfeatures a storyline in which the group makes a list of five celebrities they are allowed to sleep with during a relationship, and some of the celebrities listed end up appearing on the show. Friends was one of the biggest shows in the world in its 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, which made it a frequent stop for some of the biggest celebrities of the time. Renowned guest stars from Friendsinclude Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Willis and Danny DeVito.

The ending of the season 2 episode The One With Frank Jr made the gift list a non-hypothetical situation when Isabella Rossellini, who Ross took off her list because she was too international, enters Central Perk. Ingrid Bergman’s Swedish daughter walks in to the gang’s amazement, Ross instantly regretting kidnapping her. Rachel tells her he’s welcome to try and flirt with her and they’ll call him a alternate, so he goes upstairs and tells her he’s okay to sleep with her. The comment surprises Rossellini, who makes a great comeback to Ross while dismissing him.

The Ross-Isabella Rossellini revelation suggests that this is how mostFriendsThe character and celebrity interactions would be fine, except maybe Rachel who got a date with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Of the 16 celebrities on Chandler, Rachel and Ross’ lists, a few have appeared on the show. However, besides Rossellini, almost every time another free celebrity arrives on the show, she plays a fictional character for him. Here’s a breakdown of each celebrity from the gift list who was ultimately invited to feature. Friends.

Susan sarandon

Friends Susan Sarandon

Actress Susan Sarandon, who would later appear as Cecilia Monroe in the season 7 episode The One with Joeys New Brain, is one of Ross’s possible celebrity gifts. When Ross signed her up, Chandler responded by stating that she would be too political and would likely have him donate to charity before sleeping with her, referring to Sarandon’s renowned philanthropic efforts. Considering Sarandon was much older than the cast and was at a high point in his career for Friends, it’s unlikely that Ross could have flirted with her enough to bring her home.

Sarand an episode Friends the role was part of the main plot starring Joey back on the soap opera Days of our lives where he takes the character of the characters of Sarandons who is killed in the series. The role of Sarandon is that of a famous Soap Opera actress who is said to be one of the best in the business and is famous for slapping people. Her character goes through a crisis when she is killed, but ends up training Joey for the role and sleeping with him in the process. Sarandons’ actual daughter Eva Amurri also played a small role in the episode as one of the actresses from Days of our lives.

Kathleen Turner (Jessica Rabbit)

Interestingly enough, a celebrity on Chandlers’ list was Who wants the skin of Roger Rabbitis Jessica Rabbit. He claims he included her because he wants to see if he could pop his eyes out like in the movie. On the other hand, the famous actress who plays Jessica Rabbit is Kathleen Turner, who ultimately has a recurring role in Friendsseasons 7 and 8 as Chandlers’ father, Charles Helena Handbasket Bing. Considering that Chandler lists a fictional character as a gift, there’s no way an interaction would come to fruition.

Kathleen Turner appears as Chandler’s mysterious father, whom he describes as gay and who ultimately runs his own all-gay burlesque show Viva Las Gaygas. It is suggested in the show that Chandlers’ father engaged in the drag dressing, but not that he actually became a woman. Using Kathleen Turner as an actress is something that wouldn’t pass today as they played Chandlers’ dad becoming more feminine while also playing Turner’s infamously deep voice, and used a cis woman to play the part. of a trans woman.

Winona ryder

Winona Ryder - Friends Guest Stars

Featured on Rosss’ final and laminated celebrity freebie roster is Winona Ryder, who ultimately performs a Friends guest role of Melissa Warburton in Season 7. Winona Ryder was one of the most famous actresses of the 1990s and had just received back-to-back Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress when Ross lists her as a woman he can sleep with, so it’s unlikely that she has frequented the same places he has to meet. Ryder was also in a relationship when the episode aired, so Ross’ attempt to woo her likely would have gone down the same route as with Isabella Rosselini.

Winona Ryder appears inFriends’ Season 7 episode The One With Rachels Big Kiss as the sister of Rachels’ sorority from college, with whom Rachel tells Phoebe that she shared a drunken kiss at a party. Rachel describes her kiss with the Ryders character as the craziest thing she’s ever done, so she tells Melissa about it, who denies it. Rachel kisses Melissa again after dinner to prove to Phoebe that it happened, after which Melissa confesses that she remembered the kiss and has been in love with Rachel ever since.

Prick

Police lead singer Gordon Sting Sumner is one of five famous people Rachel eagerly places on her list. Although Sting himself does not appear in the episode, he is the subject of Phoebes’ plot in the season 8 episode The One With Monicas Boots. Sting is playing a gig in New York City, so Phoebe tries to track down Sting for free tickets through Ross, her son Ben. Ross reveals that Ben is in the same class as Stings’ fictional son, Jack, who happens to be the boy he fights with at school. Phoebe claims to be Bens’ mother to meet Sting about Jack and Bens’ behavior, but ends up speaking only with Stings’ real wife, Trudie Styler. Stings’ wife realizes that Phoebe is just trying to get tickets, so quickly chases her from her house. Since Sting was already married with children at the time of his inclusion on Friends gift lists, he’s unlikely to have given up on Styler on a date.

