A Guide to Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Passes – Inside the Magic

Located less than 5 miles from the film capital of the world, Hollywood, California is a theme park that celebrates the movies and all they have brought to our lives. Universal Studios Hollywood allows guests to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Dangerous World of jurassic park, the caricature ofThe simpsons, and more!

Universal Studios Hollywood isn’t the biggest theme park, which is simply because it was built in a crowded city of Los Angeles where space is limited and expensive. Because it is a smaller park and located in a populated city, Universal Studios Hollywood is widely known as a “local park” – which means that most people who visit the theme park will visit it regularly. because they reside in California. and live nearby.

Due to the fact that a large number of guests who visit are locals, annual passes are very popular. Customers can save hundreds of dollars or more if they visit the park frequently. Let’s take a look at the annual pass offers currently in place at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Annual passes available at Universal Studios Hollywood

There are a few ticket options for customers interested in purchasing a Universal Hollywood Annual Pass.

Gold Annual Pass

The best Annual Pass currently available for sale is the Hollywood Gold Universal Pass. This pass gives guests the most available dates – meaning the Gold Pass has the fewest blackout dates – to visit the theme park and a number of other perks. With the Gold Pass, you will have more than 325 dates available to visit the Park in a single year!

One of the main selling points is the price. Some theme park passes can cost up to $ 1,000, but the Universal Hollywood Gold Pass only costs $ 249. Plus, guests can deposit $ 144 and then have monthly payments of less than $ 10!

Annual Silver Pass

For those on a tighter budget, but still wanting park experiences year-round, Universal Studios Hollywood offers the Silver Annual Pass. The Silver Pass comes with more blackout dates – although you still have over 275 days to visit in a year – but also a lower price. A guest who wishes to purchase the Silver Annual Pass need only pay $ 119 and then there will be monthly payments of just $ 7!

Non-permanent / recurring annual passes

There are times when Universal Studios Hollywood offers more passes than the Silver and Gold annual passes as ticket options. There have been two past annual passes that come and go on the Universal Hollywood website.

California Neighbor Pass

The California Neighbor Pass, when offered, is the cheapest of all of Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual passes. The Pass has the most blackout days – mostly weekends and dates surrounding the holidays. However, there are still over 200 days that California Neighbor Pass members can visit the theme park, so if you are a California resident who lives nearby, you will definitely get your money’s worth!

When offered, the California Neighbor Pass will cost guests $ 149, which is a pretty good deal for any day the Pass member can visit (and maybe grab a yummy butter beer).

It should be noted that the Californian neighbor To pass is only available for purchase if you are a California resident. Proof of residency may be required – at least a California address – but providing proof of residency is not always required.

Platinum Annual Pass

The Platinum Annual Pass is the best annual pass offered at Universal Hollywood. This pass is the most expensive – it costs guests over $ 450 – however, it offers a ton of perks. The Platinum Annual Pass has no blackout days, meaning guests can visit 365 days in a row if that’s what they like to do!

Another amazing perk that comes with the Platinum Annual Pass is that the Universal Express Pass is included with every visit! The Universal Express Pass gives Guests front-line access for each ride once per visit. It also allows Premium seating at one of the park’s sit-down shows.

While no blackout dates and the inclusion of Universal Express seem to be more than enough reasons to purchase the Platinum Annual Pass, there is more! Each guest who purchases a Platinum Annual Pass, when available, will receive a ticket to the popular spooky season event, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Benefits of a Universal Studios Annual Pass

Along with a ton of days to visit, there are a lot of perks that come with an annual pass.

Discounts

The Silver Annual and Gold Universal Studios Hollywood annual passes offer discounts of 10-15% on food and merchandise at select locations on Universal CityWalk. Universal CityWalk is full of great restaurants and shops, so Pass member discounts can add up quickly. However, it is important to ask where you are located whether or not they accept the Annual Pass discounts. There are stores not associated with the theme park, so merchandise discounts are not guaranteed.

The Silver and Gold Annual Passes also offer Pass member discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family, as well as discounted tickets to Halloween Horror Nights.

Annual Gold Pass members, in addition to their CityWalk discounts, will also receive a 15% discount on food and merchandise during their stay at Universal Studios Hollywood. That means even more savings in more locations that add up to a ton!

Free parking

For those who buy the Gold Annual Pass, the General Parking is free until 6 p.m. This means that you just need to get to the theme park before 6 p.m. and present your Gold Annual Pass to the member of the stand team. The Team Member will ask for your ID and print your parking ticket.

What’s also good about the Gold Annual Pass is that if you want to upgrade to the preferred parking lot, all you have to do is pay the difference between the general parking and the preferred parking lot. This cost difference is typically around $ 15.

Buy a Universal Hollywood Annual Pass

When it comes to purchasing Universal Studios Hollywood annual passes, the best way to buy one is online. It is actually cheaper to buy an Annual Pass online than if you bought it at the entrance to the theme park.

When purchasing an annual pass online, as well as any other park entrance tickets, guests must choose which day they wish to visit. Once you have chosen your first day of theme park admission, you are then free to visit anytime your annual pass is valid after that.

Renew an annual pass

There are a couple of different things that can happen when your Universal Annual Pass expires. For Guests who have paid for their Annual Pass in full, there is no renewal process. A Guest who has paid for their Annual Pass in full will simply need to obtain a new Annual Pass when their current Pass expires. At this point, they can either change the pass they have, keep the same type of pass, or even upgrade. They can also decide to switch to flexible payments if they wish.

For those who have an Annual Pass via Flex Pay, it is not necessary to renew your Pass at all! When your annual pass is about to expire, Universal will send you an email stating that you will continue with your pass on a monthly basis. The email will tell you how much you’ll pay monthly – which will be a bit higher since you won’t be making a deposit – but you can cancel at any time.

For Flex Pay Pass members, you can also choose not to make monthly payments. If you decide to go this route, you will need to purchase a new Annual Pass when you want one and make another deposit.

Are annual passes worth it?

The most important decision to make when purchasing a Universal Studios Annual Pass is the cost. Is it worth the price? In short, yes. In most cases, an Annual Pass pays for itself over a few visits to the theme park. This is especially worthwhile if you live near Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Hollywood isn’t a big park, so it’s not a park that guests have to devote an entire day to if they don’t want to. Sometimes going down to the park to ride an attraction or two and grab a bite to eat is all you need to have a good time!

Whether or not you choose to purchase a Universal Hollywood Annual Pass, one thing is for sure, any time at Universal Studios Hollywood is a fun time!

