Entertainment
2021 Genesee County Fair Calendar | Lifestyles
The 2021 Genesee County Fair begins today and runs through July 31. Here is a calendar of highlights selected for the start of the fair (exhibition halls and buildings open every day at 10 a.m.):
Drive your tractor on fair day
m9 a.m., Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show
m9:00 a.m., NY Hereford Beef Show
m12:30 p.m., North American Classic 6-Horse Hitch (Horse Arena)
m2 p.m., Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)
m4:00 p.m., Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show
m6 p.m., Genesee Speedway race
m7 p.m. to 10 p.m. OHMS Band (entertainment tent)
m11 p.m., exhibition halls closed
m9:00 a.m., Genesee Valley Antique Tractor Pulls (grandstand)
m9 a.m., Open Beef Show (Principal Show Ring)
m10:00 a.m., WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pullers (grandstand)
m10 a.m., 4-H beef show (main show ring)
mnoon, Open Class Beef Show (Principal Show Ring)
m2 p.m., Poultry Show (Merton Building)
m2 p.m., Color War (lawn north of the fairground toilets)
m4 p.m., The Big Pig Shindig Swine Show (Principal Show Ring)
m7-10 p.m., Band BB Dang (Entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
m1 p.m., 4-H Livestock Skill-a-thon (Principal Show Ring)
m4 p.m., 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Ring)
m6 p.m., 4-H Livestock Assessment Competition
m7-9:30 p.m., group to be determined (entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
m9:30 a.m. 4-H Market Auction Pig Show (Main Ring)
mNoon, Lamb Show at 4-H Market Auction (Main Ring)
mnoon, Open Class Beef Show (Principal Show Ring)
m2:30 p.m., 4-H Market Auction Steer Show (main ring)
m6 p.m., Parade for 4-H clubs (Racing Pit Area)
m6.30 p.m., 4-H clubs parade (around the Fairs)
m6 p.m., 4-H Goat Agility Competition (Main Ring)
m7-10 p.m., group to be determined (entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
Rescue workers night
m9 a.m., 4-H Meat and Dairy Goat Show (Main Ring)
m12:30 p.m., Small Fry Tractor (Exhibition building)
n2 pm, 4-H Sheep Show (Principal Show Ring)
m4 p.m., 4-Hog Show (Principal Show Ring)
m5 p.m., Color War (lawn north of the fairground toilets)
m7 p.m., group to be determined (entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
m9 a.m., 4-H dairy show (main show ring)
m9 a.m., 4-H horse show (Equestrian arena)
m6:45 p.m. 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Ring)
m7 p.m., start of the 4-H Market Animal Auction (main show ring)
m7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Group to be determined (Entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
m9 a.m., 4-H horse show (Equestrian arena)
m10 a.m., 4-H Breeding Costume Competition (main ring of the show)
mnoon, 4-H Livestock Master Showman competition (main show ring)
m12:30 p.m., Small Fry Tractor (Exhibition building)
m6 p.m. NIOGA Dairy Showmanship (main show ring)
m7 p.m., Demolition Derby (grandstand)
m7 p.m. to 11 p.m., group to be determined (entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
FAMILY DAY / DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR UNTIL THE FAIR
m8:30 a.m., NIOGA Dairy Show (Principal Show Ring)
m9 a.m., 4-H horse show (Equestrian arena)
m12:30 p.m., Small Fry Tractor (Exhibition building)
m6 p.m. Race at Genesee Speedway
m7 pm-11pm, Band MAC (Entertainment tent)
m10 p.m., exhibition halls closed
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailynewsonline.com/lifestyles/2021-genesee-county-fair-schedule/article_6e12c837-a470-51d8-8eee-1537da13a513.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]