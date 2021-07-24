Sumona Chakravarti found missing from the new teaser for The Kapil Sharma Show; posts cryptic note amid speculation: Bollywood News





Actress Sumona Chakravarti has become a household name after venturing into the comedy genre with The Kapil Sharma Show. She became a member of Kapil Sharma’s house in the show and amused the audience with her comedic timings. After a hiatus of a few months, Kapil Sharma returned with his team and released the new teaser for their show. But fans of the show were shocked not to see Sumona in the teaser. It is speculated that the actress might not be seen in the return season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona Chakravarti is low-key throughout the storyline, but she took up her story on Instagram and shared a quote that read, “You’ll never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. be it a relationship, a new job, a new city or a new experience, go all out and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work, it probably wasn’t meant for you and you will leave with no regrets, knowing that you are there. put all your heart in. That’s all you can do. It’s a horrible feeling to leave a situation knowing that you should and could have done more. So find the courage to take this chance, find the inspiration to take your next step, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back. Fans found her article very strange and began to question whether or not she would be part of the Kapil Sharma Show. However, there is no confirmation of its release for decision makers at this time. The return season will have great comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Leheri with Kapil Sharma hosting the show and Archana Puran Singh judging him. Sumona started her TV journey with the Ekta Kapoor series Baden Achhe Lagte Hain. She went on to appear on the comedic reality show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma and won that season with him. The Kapil Sharma Show gave her the platform to grow further and fans loved Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti’s bittersweet masti. She has also been seen playing supporting roles in the films. Barfi! and Cut. Read also:Sumona Chakravarti reveals that she is unemployed; fight against endometriosis stage 4 since 2011 BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

