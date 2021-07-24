Entertainment
Two Books That Should Get The Hollywood Film Treatment | Characteristics
It’s always nice to come across books that you think would appeal to moviegoers as well. Steel Fear and For Your Own Good definitely meet this standard.
By Brandon Webb and John David Mann
Oh wow! It was a complicated story from start to finish. It’s really hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys.
Finn (a name, like Cher) is a Navy SEAL sniper who is ordered to board the USS Abraham Lincoln to return to the United States from the Persian Gulf. Right off the bat, it doesn’t make sense, but orders are orders.
Finn realizes that something is seriously wrong with the ship: the captain is not on top and when the crew members start to disappear (like in the sea), it is all attributed to suicide.
This book is hard to let go.
Teddy Crutcher, last year’s teacher of the year at Belmont Academy, is one of the most intriguing characters I’ve met in a while.
Teddy, along with several other characters in this book, has many secrets, not the least of which is the fact that his wife left him several months ago.
A spate of campus deaths doesn’t seem to bother him, but he just wants his colleagues and parents to leave him alone. And if they don’t, they’ll get what they deserve.
Teddy feels he is there to teach the students, and what he says and does is for their own good.
This book is presented as historical fiction and as a mysterious thriller. It is said to be the first in a series.
I have to say that a lot of this story has been difficult for me to follow.
Set in Harlem in 1926, Louise Lloyd, who was kidnapped as a teenager, works to maintain a normal life. She works at the Maggies Cafe and goes out into town to the Zodiac, a Harlem underground bar, in the evenings.
When a young woman is found dead in front of Maggies, Louise is confronted with the fact that the deaths of two local black girls are likely linked.
Louise is forced to help local police solve the case after being arrested. (It’s either that or go to jail.)
I never really warmed up to any of the characters in this book, so it’s doubtful I would read any others on the show. (I liked the cover, though.)
