The Movie Guru: Shadow and Bone, Leverage: Perfect Redemption for Binge Eating





Online streaming platforms make it easy to binge on an entire series of incredible programming, but you have to choose the right show. Eight episodes fill an evening without losing too much sleep, and a gripping storyline keeps your focus throughout. Whether the episodes unfold like an extended movie or offer more independent delicacies that build on each other, here are two online treasures to add to your must-see lists. Shadow and Bone (Netflix) The best thing about this series, based on Lynn Bardugo’s novels, is that it’s actually three different shows woven together. Want the classic YA tropes of a powerful young woman having to choose between a mysterious and powerful man and his loyal childhood friend? Meet Alina, who can call the sun and is torn between a sexy young general and the stalker who would do anything for her. Do you want a bunch of emotionally damaged young criminals who care about each other and try to plan an impossible heist? Meet Kaz, Inej, and Jasper, who have banked on their futures to capture the mysterious Sun Summoner and bring her back through an impossible barrier. Do you want a good bit heartbreaking romance from enemies to lovers? Meet Nina and Matthias, two people on opposing sides of a deeply ideological war who find unexpected common ground after their ship crashes. If only some of these stories sound interesting, just go ahead with anything you don’t like. The three storylines are independent enough that you won’t miss a thing, and any crossovers will be explained while your favorite characters are on screen. If all of them seem like they could be fun, settle in for hours of emotional, exciting, and surprisingly hilarious whimsy. Leverage effect: buyout (IMDb TV) Does the news get you down? Are you tired of reading about all those rich and powerful people who keep hurting people without getting punished? Do you just love watching a group of criminals who love each other like family outsmart terrible people? Welcome, my friends, to Leverage: Redemption. A sequel to the TNT series that ran from 2008 to 2012, the show follows a group of thieves, hackers and crooks who use their skills to help those in need. They are like a Robin Hood family for the modern age, except they really like to commit crimes. If you like heist movies or Robin Hood type characters, you’ll love this series. It’s pretty easy to follow even without knowing the previous series, but if you want to catch up, IMDb TV also offers all five seasons of the original show. Best of all, they’re all completely free if you’re up for watching ads. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

