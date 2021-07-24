Vicky Kaushal is a handsome dulhan ka bhai at her cousin’s wedding, see photos and videos | Bollywood





Photos of Vicky Kaushal from her cousin’s wedding have surfaced online and the actor looks dapper as dulhan ka bhai (brother of the bride). In photos shared by her cousin Dr Upasana Vohra on Instagram, Vicky was seen attending various pre-wedding ceremonies, including the Haldi ceremony. He then joined his other cousins ​​to support the palanquin on which his sister was seated, dressed as a bride. At the wedding, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a crisp suit. After the wedding ceremony, during the bidaai, the bride was also seen with tears in her eyes and emotional farewells to Vicky. + + + Vicky Kaushal with her cousin sister and her fiancé. Vicky Kushal with her cousins. Vicky Kaushal with her cousin sister. Earlier this month, Vicky had shared a photo with her niece to suggest he was spending time with his family. In the photo, her niece was smiling as Vicky placed a kiss on her cheek. He shared the photo with the caption: “It took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and jokes for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji.” Vicky recently scored nine years in Bollywood. He started his acting career with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, produced by Anurag Kashyap. He then appeared in Bombay Velvet, with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Vicky caught the attention of moviegoers with her touching performance in Masaan. He has appeared in numerous films so far, including Sanju de Ranbir, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also worked with Karan Johar in Lust Stories and Bhoot. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Turns Disney Pixar Character In Latest Post: “A Little Too Much Makeup I Think?” Vicky has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. These include Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, Mr. Lele and the biopic on Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

