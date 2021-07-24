Lanarkshire actor and songwriter to star in short film premiering in London





A performing arts student from Lanarkshire is lending his considerable talents as an actor and composer to a short film which will premiere in London in October. Callum Knight, of New College Lanarkshire (NCL), works with National Youth Film Academy on psychological thriller The dirty experience. The short is based on the true story of the Synanon cult from the 1960s. Set in a drug addiction rehab center, it explores themes of finding family ties in unlikely places and choosing between acceptance and individuality.



It is directed by renowned cinematographer Phil Mheux, who has dozens of blockbuster films to his credit, including Bind movies 'Casino Royale' and 'Golden eye' . The film is directed by Matt Chandler, written by Flo Husson and produced by Louie Cash Evans-Kelly. Callum, 20, who recently completed a drama class on the Coatbridge Colleges campus, appears as an actor and songwriter in The dirty experience ' .





Callum said Lanarkshire Live: Having already worked in the theater, I was looking to get into the cinema. “A friend recommended that the National Youth Film Academy be a great bridge between industry and education. “Since then, it’s been great to gain experience in the film and television industry through workshops and short film projects such as The dirty experience . ” The production team behind The dirty experience ‘ surpassed the target of 7,000 on its crowdfunding website, gaining 119 supporters in 32 days. Callum has been a student at NCL since 2019 and completed his acting and performance studies HND before his degree. Having recently signed with GBM Casting, Callum, who lives in East Kilbride, will be seen by millions of viewers later this year in a very popular TV series. An avid electronic music composer, Callum has also released a House music single titled Summer is coming , with singer Jodie Louise. He added: “The cinema is where I feel a strong sense of belonging and purpose. “I can’t wait to use my musical talents, merging them with acting and film. “It’s such a long and complex process full of so many learning curves and practical opportunities. “I can’t wait to share The dirty experience and bring a character to life that will be both exciting and remarkable. We have a great team of talented creatives. ” You can find out more about The dirty experience ‘ on his Instagram pages. Callus song ‘Summer is coming’ is available to view on Youtube. New College Lanarkshire offers performing arts courses, ranging from evening dance classes to honors-level diplomas in theater and musical theater; for more details or to apply, go to in line. * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.

