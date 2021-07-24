Wamiqa Gabbi doesn’t rush to make Bollywood movies, says I’d rather choose regional movie with great scenes

Wamiqa Gabbi last seen in



Grahan, recently spoke about fame and working in Bollywood. The actress mainly seen in regional films has also featured in Bollywood hits like



Jab we met

(2007),



Love Aaj Kal

(2009),



Mausam

(2011), however, she revealed that what she is looking for is a good role, not Bollywood or fame.

Speaking of working in Hindi films as opposed to regional films, Gabbi said, “For an actor it doesn’t matter. It all depends on what kind of projects you are doing and how you feel while filming. Even if you’re making a big movie in Hindi and you feel shy on sets, what’s the point? “

“I’d rather go for a regional movie with a great scene and a great concept and have a great time on set. I’d rather do that than be in a great Hindi movie,” she told The Hindustan Times.

Asked about the stardom experience after Grahan came out, she said, “I don’t think people had any perception of me. So it’s not changing, it’s developing right now. alot of messages i get from industry folks it is going well i am looking forward to what i am going to do here ab mujhe achha kaam karna hai.

She went on to share that her goal was only to land a good role. Calling it her motto, she said: “For me, it’s not about making a great movie, being famous and making a lot of money. I want to have a good life, I want to have a good time. , I want to make good memories and have a good experience. That’s all that matters. “

She further explained, “People can be at the peak of their careers and still be depressed, I don’t want that.”

Notably, Gabbi debuted with



Jab we met

like Roop and Geet’s cousin sister. Since then, she has been part of several films in Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi, including



Ishq Brandy, Bhale Manchi Roju, Parahuna, Neuf, Dil Diyan Gallan

and more.