Spy: Is he New Zealand’s busiest actor?





Miriama McDowell as Renee in the sports drama Head High.

We’re set to see award-winning actress Miriama McDowell more than ever, she’s just released several filming projects and three of them are slated to launch within a week. The actress, director and intimacy coordinator won Best Actress at last year’s NZTV Awards for her role in the critically acclaimed series Head High. She will reprise her role as policewoman and rugby mother Renee O’Kane when the second series launches early next month on Three. In the same week, she will also appear in the new season of Ahikroa which will be screened on Mori TV. And finally, the Principal Lady will star in the thriller Coming Home in the Dark, which also stars Erik Thomson, of Packed to the Rafters and 800 Words, when it hits theaters on August 12. “I loved coming back to play Renee again,” McDowell told Spy. Miriama McDowell could be the hardest working New Zealand actress. “It was like a big family reunion where you see all of your cousins’ kids after a few years and they’ve all gotten bigger. You don’t have to love rugby to love the concept of Head High. Basically, it’s a great drama series about a family that everyone can relate to and see themselves a little bit. “For me, the multiculturalism of the family and the entire cast is important. I want my kids and their friends to see themselves reflected on TV, and Head High is doing it.” McDowell, who recently took a well-deserved vacation to Rarotonga, says the joy of her job is making new friendships with the people she works with. “There is no way to avoid this when you work so intensely for such long hours every day. Erik is so warm and connected as a human, I felt like I had known him for a long time. laughs when I look at the photos we took on the first and last day of filming, we were so devastated at the end. “ Miriama McDowell played the role of longtime lost cousin Elizabeth Partridge on the Maori TV sitcom Find Me A Maori Bride. McDowell will also play the role of young Whina Cooper in the movie Whina, which is set to launch later this year. The busy 42-year-old single mother of two young daughters agrees it’s been a very busy year, but she wouldn’t have done it any other way. “I always admit to my kids that every job I do, they work as hard as I do to make it work in our lives. With Coming Home In The Dark, I was away for six weeks, so my oldest had a lot of far from me.” “In Head High the 5:30 am departures really disrupt the puna / school routine and some mornings I would have no choice but to get Hero to sit in the makeup chair until one o’clock. more acceptable where someone could pick her up and take her to Puna. “I don’t know if my mahi made my kids very social and adaptable kids, or I’m just lucky they are. Either way, it’s a mixture of kids. cool and cool friends and family which means I get to be an actor. “

