A non-player guide to Lake Tahoes casinos





The Crystal Bay Casino is known for its diverse lineup of performers at the Crown Room. (Provided / Sam Shear)

For some travelers, the allure of the azure waters of Lake Tahoes is only part of the reason for vacationing in the Sierra Nevada; they crave the excitement of the blackjack table and the sounds of the slot machines. But for those who aren’t interested in the Nevada gambling scene, it may seem like the Stateline, Incline Village, and Crystal Bay casinos have nothing to offer. Not so! With a plethora of fine dining options, luxurious spas, elaborate cocktails and wine lists, and an eclectic mix of entertainment, you don’t need to woo Lady Luck to enjoy the casinos of Lake Tahoes. Elevated eats While casino dining may conjure up images of all-you-can-eat buffets that you are sure to find and have their moments, there are also some high-end dining experiences at Tahoe casinos that you should not miss. On the top floor of Harrahs Lake Tahoe, Fridays Station in Stateline serves high quality steak and seafood with stunning views of Big Blue. From perfectly seared medium rare fillets in Bearnaise to Chilean seabass served on a bed of asparagus and black truffle risotto, indulge in decadent dishes while sipping Manhattan and watching the sun set over the river. lake through the three walls of the restaurant windows. Across the street, make reservations at the Hells Kitchen in Harveys Lake Tahoe for a meal from Michelin multi-star chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsey. Start the meal with seared scallops with mashed butternut squash, braised bacon and pickled green apples before enjoying Ramsey’s famous Beef Wellington. Remember to save room for the sticky caramel pudding. Treat yourself Not on the emotional roller coaster of gambling? Instead, opt for a day of relaxation at one of these casino spas. The elegant Stillwater Spa and Salon inside the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino at Incline Village is the perfect alpine retreat. Take an invigorating peloton ride at the fitness center before stripping down for a 1-hour aromatherapy massage using soothing chamomile, lavender and sage or an ultra-hydrating Keep Tahoe Blue Hyaluronic marine facial Marine. At Reflections Spa in Harrahs, enjoy a full body experience like the Sierra Luxury Package, which starts with a pomegranate and cranberry body scrub for glowing skin, followed by a relaxing massage and hydrating body wrap . Alternatively, the Emerald Bay package pairs a Swedish massage with a European facial and a moisturizing paraffin hand dip. The happiest of hours Cocktails at a casino don’t necessarily mean soaking up your stomach at a poker table. At the Hyatt Regency’s Lone Eagle Grille, sit by a fire pit on the lakeside patio and sip a pear martini or browse the impressive list of single malt and fine scotch restaurants. For happy hour in Stateline, head to the Oyster Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe for a dozen half-shell oysters and a glass of sparkling sake or prosecco. Are you feeling wild? Instead, try an oyster shooter with vodka or tequila. Feel the music Cross the casino floor from Ballys Lake Tahoe (formerly Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa) to Stateline without any bets and head to the theater for an evening of much-missed live entertainment. This summer, Montbleu hopes to move forward with an entertainment program with comedian and Saturday Night Live alumnus David Spade and American blues rock band George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Further north, the Crystal Bay Casino is home to two entertainment venues, the Red Room and the Crown Room, which have hosted musicians of all genres and levels of fame for decades. Whether you like bluegrass or punk, there is something for everyone. Concerts are indoor only and are usually sold out, so keep an eye out on social media for upcoming events. Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2021 edition of Tahoe Magazine. Unwind with a relaxing massage at Stillwater Spa at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. (Provided / Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe)



