The lesser-known Greek island where Hollywood comes to escape has just acquired a new hotel





It was faint at first, but noticeable in the still dawn air, from afar across a barren, almost biblical landscape of withered browns dotted with olive trees. But the second time I heard it, I was sure, and laughed at the perfect opportunity to be greeted with a rooster crowing on the first morning of my stay at the eponymous hotel. Perhaps this is the same that founder and owner Athanasia Comninos heard over and over again from her neighboring house while she was working on the hotel project, as there are only a few dwellings scattered around this area. land that descends to the sea. For her, it has become more than an awakening marking the dawn of another day. It was a call to action to fulfill his dream of creating a hotel and inside weaving colors of brown and green, terracotta and turmeric to wake up the eye. And the Rooster does just that, in a nuanced and understated way. It seeps under the skin with raw, unfiltered and authentic beauty, using a patchwork of colors and textures that soothe the mind and echo the nature that envelops it. The 16 houses (and a farm about a mile and a half away) are built from the raw, soft stone sourced from Antiparos. There is a central hub on the crown of the hill (our parthenon, the staff joke) comprising the reception, restaurant, inside and outside, and the bar. All the buildings are flat roofed, much like a village in North Africa, so some houses below, when you look at the buildings from the top, they could almost be ruins.

