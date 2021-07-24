How to wear a slip dress like Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood divas





How to wear a slip dress like the Bollywood divas Someone said “Life is too short to wear boring clothes” and we can only agree. In the world of style and fashion, you can be anything but boring. With trends constantly changing, it can be difficult to keep up with “what’s hot” and what isn’t, but there are a few classic pieces that deserve a permanent place in your wardrobe in all seasons. One of the best examples of an evergreen style would be a combination of a white shirt and blue jeans, another would be a sexy and chic babydoll dress. And we’re here to talk about the latter. As’ 90s trends continue to dominate the present, slip-on dresses are also making a comeback. The elegant looking garment is mainly made of chiffon, silky fabric or satin and has thin straps. The garment falls smoothly on the body of the wearer, giving it an effortless chic and elegant look. Now, if you are a newbie to this trend and haven’t got your hands on it yet, we recommend going through this article as it will help you in more than one way. Like any other fashion trend, slip-on dresses are also endorsed by the divas of Bollywood. Below are some lessons that can be learned from Bollywood divas on how to style the trendy number. Although the length of slip-on dresses is mostly below the knee and above the ankle, there is no rule that says you have to wear it like this. Seen here, Ananya Panday rocked a long dress in pastel blue color. Keep it super short, short, medium, or can also opt for a floor-length maxi dress to make a red carpet worthy look. The neckline plays an essential role in shaping a garment. Below, Kareena Kapoor wore a turquoise colored slip-on dress with a cowl neck. The lightly draped fabric around the collarbone area completely elevated the look. The other trendy necklines that you can opt for are the square neckline, sweetheart neckline, etc. Going minimal is the key when wearing a babydoll dress. See how Mira Rajput flaunted her bare neck in a royal blue colored slip-on dress. She wore a trendy crossbody bag and completed her look with trendy bow heels. Like Mira, you can be minimalist with delicate earrings or an elegant bracelet. We hope this article helps you style your babydoll dress!

