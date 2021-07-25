PHOTOS: Drone footage shows coal from derailed CSX train entering James River





RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Drone footage shows coal from a derailed train in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery on Friday started falling into the James River on Saturday. Yesterday, a CSX official said the 13 coal cars derailed around 1:30 p.m. on July 23 in Richmond near Tredegar Street and the Lee Bridge. They said a few of the cars dumped some of the coal on the ground, but there was no impact on nearby waterways. On Saturday, a viewer sent footage of the train derailment by drone to 8News. These videos and photos show that coal from the train has now started to fall into the James River. PREVIOUS COVER: Train Derails in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery

Walker Smithson said he flew his drone over the derailment site around 11:30 a.m. on July 24. Yesterday, CSX told 8News it was working to recover the coal, remove the derailed cars and restore the area. However, Smithson said that during the hour he flew his drone, he saw no activity. “Considering that no one was around for an hour the entire time I was using my drone was amazing,” Smithson said. He told 8News he was concerned about the lack of momentum in the transportation of fossil fuels by businesses and the lack of response. “I think holding people accountable is one of the most important things we can do in our company and I don’t always trust companies like CSX because it’s not the first time this has happened in this. domain, ”Smithson said. Two cars speed through a one-way street in Richmond on Saturday, exchanging gunshots

His visit to the scene left Smithson with more questions than answers. “Who’s going to pay for this?” What are the overall environmental consequences of dumping so much coal in the James, ”he asked. 8News has contacted CSX for a statement but has yet to receive a response. This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wric.com/news/local-news/richmond/photos-drone-images-show-coal-from-derailed-cxs-train-going-into-the-james-river/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos