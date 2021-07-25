Max Payne Face Model and Voice Actor reunite for 20th anniversary





The two men who lent Max Payne his iconic face and voice reunite for a 20th anniversary video dedicated to fans of the franchise.

20 years after the original Max Payne neo-noir shooter released, Max is still an iconic video game legend, so his original creators have come together once again to celebrate his birthday. The 2 men who lent Max his scowl and gritty voice came together to give Max PaynFans have a special birthday message. Remedy Creative Director Sam Lake was the author of Max Payne, but he also lent his face to the troubled former NYPD detective, providing Max’s infamous grimace. Meanwhile, James McCaffrey gave the character his iconic deep voice and brought all those exaggerated black lines to life. Together the two have made one of the best cops in video game history, and now they’ve teamed up once again to thank their fans.

RELATED: Max Payne 3 Speedrun World Record Broken by Twitch Streamer Summit1g Yesterday a nearly 2 minute long video titled “Max Payne – 20 Year Anniversary” was uploaded to Remedy Entertainment’s official YouTube account. It opens with McCaffrey and Lake, both credited as playing Max, wishing Max Payne a happy birthday and congratulations to the original creative team. Lake explains that few of the original team remain on the staff at Remedy, 3D Realms, or Rockstar, but even 20 years later, he continues to receive enthusiastic messages. Max Payne fans about the importance of games to them. Max Payne could be considered one of the best action game heroes of all time, so it might not surprise players to learn that the fan base is still going strong. Lake and McCaffrey thank fans before Lake pulls out a box he claims to have found in the basement of Remedy HQ, containing a very familiar leather jacket. McCaffrey brings his microphone closer and the couple team up again to become Max Payne. At this point, Max Payne’s visual design has diverged a bit from the original Lake-inspired design, but that iconic grimace is hard to ignore. The lull after Max payne 3 seems to have been good for Max too. With his hair pushed back and slicked back, and his leather jacket in place, this live rendition of Max could have come out of the very first game. Much like Max, he talks sadly about the inevitability of death before grumpily wishing himself a happy birthday in a rather subdued streak for such a big game celebrating its 20th anniversary. The video was warmly received by Max Payne fans, with the comment section full of fond memories and quotes from the games. Some fans have spoken reverently about how Remedy actually seemed to care. Max Payne fans in an age when publishers and developers often take fans for granted. Max Payne has racked up an incredible death toll over the years, but he’s also clearly garnered a lot of affection from his fan base. Max payne 3is now available on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. MORE: 10 Facts About Max Payne The Games Never Tell You Skyrim player finds secret chest invisible to Dawnstar with a ton of loot



