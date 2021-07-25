Who is Roland Durand from The Bad Batch? Meet comedian Tom Taylorson





Star Wars: the wrong lot keeps fans of the intergalactic saga on their toes every week, and the latest episode just introduced a new villain. The bad lot is a Disney + animated series created by Star wars Veteran Dave Filoni, the sequel to Clone Force 99, aka the Bad Batch, a group of genetically mutated clone troopers who take on missions after the events of the Clone Wars. Mid-season preview | Star Wars: The Bad Lot | Disney + < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 3022 Mid-season preview | Star Wars: The Bad Lot | Disney + 816199 816199 center 13872 Who is Roland Durand? * Episode 13 Upcoming spoilers * The bad lot Episode 13, titled Infested, introduced Devaronian man Roland Durand and his family. This is the first time we’ve seen this character onscreen, as he’s only been mentioned briefly in Episode 7 before. Information broker Cid informs us that Roland was a former client and son of crime boss Isa Durand, who was also mentioned in Episode 13. We were also told that Roland had entered into a business deal with the Pyke Syndicate for establish themselves as a heavyweight. Roland’s feelings towards his position are underscored during the events of the episode, when Roland and Omega are held captive by the Pyke Syndicate. He constantly refers to his mother, who seems to be the driving force behind Durand’s reputation, but Roland doesn’t seem too interested in continuing the legacy. Roland ended up being punished by the Pykes when one of his horns was removed, and the episode ended with Roland leaving. It is likely that the character and his family will be explored further in the future. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> Disney Meet comedian Tom Taylorson Comedian Tom Taylorson provides the tips behind Roland Durand, who is not the first actor Star wars concert. Taylorson was also the voice of Masked Guard # 2 in the same Bad lot episode. Other Star wars credits include his work on Star Wars Resistance, voicing Agent Raith in the episode The Relic Raiders. Taylorson is a veteran voice actor in video games with various projects under his belt including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of the war (2018). In other news, ‘Blue Birthday’: release time, where to watch Red Velvet Yeri and Hongseok directed K-drama

