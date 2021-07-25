Entertainment
Popcorn Falls: 2 actors become 21 to save a city | Vermont Arts
Another town closed the namesake Popcorn Falls waterfall for recycling as a wastewater treatment site. But the people of Popcorn Falls (cores) find a loophole when they find out they can get a grant to save the town if they can produce a coin in just one week!
But there is no gambling house, no players, and no gambling.
And only two actors to become the twenty city dwellers!
After a one-year hiatus to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont Stage Company returns with Popcorn Falls, a wacky two-way prank by James Hindman, from July 28 through August. Outdoor 8 at the Isham Family Farm in Williston.
I wanted to make a show that was just fun, says Cristina Alicea, artistic director of Vermont Stages, who runs the show.
When I was planning a farm production I wanted it to be just a fun and enjoyable experience, especially coming out of the pandemic, being such a difficult time for everyone. I wanted something that would make people happy and laugh to be together in a way that made them really happy.
Popcorn Falls premiered at Theater Nova in Ann Arbor, Michigan on January 20, 1917, and opened on Broadway in New York City at Davenport Theater on October 8, 2018. Much like the comedy The 39 Steps, two actors star over 20 city dwellers trying to rise to the challenge and prove that art can save the world.
I love plays where the actors have to do all kinds of crazy things to make the play fly, Alicea said. I thought it would be a challenge.
Vermont Stage veterans Patrick Clow and Sarah Mell are Actor 1 and Actor 2, respectively. And the rehearsal process has been intense.
Not to diminish Patrick’s role in that, because he’s on stage the whole show and does all the transitions and everything, Alicea said, but Sarah does a lot of heavy work as actor 2. She plays 12 roles in the show, and so most of those changes are hers.
It’s been really a fun and empowering process to figure out how we’re going to play these different characters in a compelling way, and through these changes in the middle of the stage, it’s not like she can leave the stage. How does she transform into that person in a way that people buy her?
This is the first production that Alicea has made in two years.
It’s been so much harder than I thought directing the show, she said. Sarah plays three different characters in less than a minute. It’s really wild!
Patrick primarily plays a character throughout the series.
And so it’s a lot to watch Sarah play all of these different characters in one scene, Alicea said. So how do you find a way to support all of these changes? It was like choreographing a dance, especially the ensemble scenes where we have all the characters in the play together.
It was definitely like a dance.
The movement is like a pivot on that foot, then stay here, said Alicea. And it has to happen pretty much the same every time for it to work. And that was the real challenge.
That’s exactly what the stuffing demands, that movement specificity comes in just in the right place and hits that line at the right time, Alicea said.
Unlike acting, the staging is simple. There will be an outdoor stage, but no intricate decor or lighting.
All of our artists, staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated, said Alicea. Because it’s outside, he’ll be safe.
In the event of inclement weather, ticket holders will receive information via email on the possibility of using their ticket at a later date in the course of the shows. All performances are general admission. Access to the lounge area will begin half an hour before the show time. (Please bring a low-back folding chair to sit on.)
When I first read it, I immediately wanted to produce it, but it was, oh, that’s a little cheesy, Alicea said. But what’s been fun while we brought it to life is still cheesy but it doesn’t smell of saccharin. It’s really overkill, but it ends up playing out in a really fun way. The more stupid it gets, the more fun we have.
They were mostly rolling on the floor laughing, said Alicea. It’s just a funny prank.
