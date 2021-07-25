The rabbi-turned-controversial comedian was 93 – The Hollywood Reporter

Jackie Mason, the former rabbi of a family of rabbis whose Borscht Belt style and problem-oriented comedy made him a popular and at times controversial performer, has died. He was 93 years old.

Mason died in a Manhattan hospital on Saturday, his longtime friend lawyer Raoul Felder said. The New York Times.

Mason is the first of his many one-man shows, The world according to me!, was a Broadway hit in the late 1980s – selling every seat at the Brooks Atkinson Theater for over a year – and he received a Special Tony Award for his efforts. He also received an Emmy and Grammy nomination after the series was adapted into Jackie Mason on Broadway.

On the big screen, Mason played in the disappointing Caddyshack II (1988) after Rodney Dangerfield decided not to do the sequel and appeared in the Steve Martin film the jerk (1979) and Mel Brooks’ History of the world: part one (nineteen eighty one).

Earlier, Mason produced and played the role of a snitch from New Jersey who steals money from cops and takes him to Miami in the stool (1971), sacking young director John G. Avildsen during production.

He also provided the voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky in eight episodes of The simpsons, the first time in 1991 and the last in 2016 (he won his second career Emmy for such a round in 1992).

More recently, Mason made a series of video commentaries for Breitbart News in which he regularly roasted Hollywood.

Throughout his long career, the chubby 5-foot-7 comedian has tackled controversial issues with glee, and his passion has often put him in hot water.

After a performance standing on The Ed Sullivan Show on October 18, 1964, the host accused Mason of making an obscene gesture to him after signaling to the comic from behind the scenes to shorten his routine (a foreign policy speech by President Johnson cut the program). An angry Sullivan then banned him from his show.

“The gesture was in his mind”, Mason Recount Vanity Show in 1997. Sullivan “used four letter words and dirty gestures as a way of life, because he was a street guy on Broadway.” I was a yeshiva student and a rabbi. I did not know by dirty gestures.

Mason sued for libel and slander, Sullivan admitted he had made a mistake, and the comic was brought back for the series’ 1966 season premiere. However, Mason lamented that he was tarnished for being rude and unpredictable.

“It basically destroyed my career for at least 10 or 15 years,” he said. “Because back then, if you had the image of a dirty person, you were devastated. Today, if you have the image of a dirty person, you become a sensation.

In another setback, Mason was involved in a lawsuit with CBS for the removal of some of his material from a 1969 appearance on Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He said the cuts, which included his criticism of President Nixon and US policy in Vietnam, had “tainted” him and perpetuated his image as a “censored comedian.”

In 1989, bushy-haired Mason starred in his own ABC sitcom, Chicken soup, in which he plays a Jewish pajama seller who has a love affair with an Irish Catholic social worker (Lynn Redgrave).

The comedy received the enviable Tuesday night time slot immediately after No. 1 Roseanne (both shows were produced by Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey), but Chicken soup was canceled after 12 episodes.

It didn’t help that Mason made inflammatory remarks about Jews and African Americans while campaigning for Rudolph Giuliani, a candidate for mayor of New York. Rick Moranis then mock of the whole in an opening on Saturday Night Live.

One of six children, Mason was born Jacob Moshe Maza on June 9, 1931 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where his father – a rabbi just like his father and grandfather before him – had moved after discovering that the town of New York may have had a surplus. of rabbis.

The family returned to the Lower East Side when Jacob was still young, and eventually he and his three brothers also became rabbis. During this time, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from City College of New York.

While leading his congregations in synagogues in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, Mason told jokes to worshipers as he turned to acting, his true calling. “I realized I was telling people to worship God while I worshiped blondes,” he said.

With his career still in transition, Mason landed a summer job as a social manager at a resort in the Catskill Mountains. “I was supposed to be playing baseball for 95-year-old Jews,” he joked. News week. In 1959, he became a full-time actor.

Stand-up at an LA nightclub, Mason was spotted by Bill Dana and Jan Murray. They notified Steve Allen, who included Mason on his show, and he became a popular guest on programs hosted by Garry Moore, Perry Como, and Jack Paar.

In Las Vegas in the 60s, Mason was headlining for up to 50 weeks a year at the Aladdin. He topped bills in Miami Beach and Atlantic City, was very popular in the Catskills – getting $ 2,000 per performance – and made dozens of appearances on The Dean Martin Show.

In 1969, Mason produced and starred in his own Broadway play, One teaspoon every four hours, about a Jewish accountant who, after the death of his wife, becomes friends with an African-American woman. Its opening was delayed several times, premiered nearly 100 times – then closed after an official performance.

He did not appreciate the reaction of critics to his play: “They had to preserve their semi-homosexual atmosphere of arrogant social elegance, the Noel Cowards walked and spoke in their own language, living in an ivory tower of the theater with all the pretentious nonsense he’s supposed to represent.

Mason has had more success with The world according to me!, which started out as a stand-up that opened at the Las Palmas Theater in Hollywood in 1986. A mix of comedy and social philosophy, it was a real crowd pleaser, and Mason took it to the Canon Beverly Hills Theater before that. catapulted to Broadway.

In his review of the show, Frank Rich of The New York Times wrote: “The general public is going wild for this man because in addition to his talent, he gives viewers something they are not used to finding on the Broadway stage: the truth.

In the 1990s, Mason starred in other individual productions, most notably Jackie Mason: politically incorrect and Much ado about everything. Typically, he ended his act with passionate defenses of free speech.

He publishes his autobiography, Jackie, Oy! : Jackie Mason from birth to rebirth, in 1988 and married Jyll Rosenfeld in 1991. She was a co-writer on Steep, a 1985 comedy starring Mason at a funeral home.

Alongside Jyll, Mason is survived by his daughter Sheba Mason, from a previous relationship with Ginger Reiter.