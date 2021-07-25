The rabbi who became comedian, actor and author was 93 years old – Deadline





Jackie Mason, the rabbi who went on to cultivate careers as a comedian, actor and writer, died in a Manhattan hospital on Saturday, according to the New York Times. He was 93 years old. Mason’s longtime friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed his death to The Times. The cause of death was not disclosed. Mason was born Yacov Moshe Maza in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on June 9, 1931. While the son of Belarusian immigrants would eventually gain fame and praise for his work on stage, he initially sought to follow the path of a rabbi, at the request of his family. He was ordained after completing his rabbinical studies at Yeshiva University, working as a rabbi in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. He decided to pursue a career as a writer and performer following the death of his father in 1959. Related story Mike Mitchell dies: ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Braveheart’ actor was 65 Mason began his acting career as a regular actor in the Catskills. He later became a staple on popular variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, the release of comedy albums including I am the greatest actor in the world, no one knows that yet! and I want to leave you with the words of a great comedian. Mason was also well known for his work on Broadway. He has written and performed in a number of plays and one-man shows, including The world according to me, which earned him a Special Tony Award, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award, ACE Award, Emmy and Grammy nomination. Mason has featured on the film’s side in titles such as the stool (1972), by Steve Martin the jerk (1979) and Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part I, also appearing in television series including his own 1992 talk show, The Jackie Mason Show, 30 Rock and The simpsons. In Fox’s long-running animated series, he voiced Rabbi Hyman Krustofski, the father of Krusty the Clown. The role earned her her second Emmy in 1992, for outstanding voiceover. During his career, Mason also wrote a number of books, including the 1999 autobiography Jackie, oh!, on which he collaborated with Ken Gross. Mason is survived by his wife Jyll Rosenfeld, as well as his daughter, the actress Sheba Mason. Plans for a memorial have yet to be revealed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/07/jackie-mason-dead-rabbi-who-became-comedian-actor-author-was-93-1234799564/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

