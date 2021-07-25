Food, Fun, Family: Italian Festival Welcomed Back at Heritage Port | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
WHEELING – The scissors in Dewey Guida’s hand cut the ribbon held in front of him on Friday afternoon. Michele Fabbro stood alongside the Italian-American of the Year 2021 with a beaming smile. She knew how important Guida’s simple gesture was.
Cutting that ribbon meant that after a two-year hiatus, the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival was back.
“It was just awesome” Fabbro, the president of the festival, said. “We’re so happy to be back, and it made us realize that, yes, we really are here.”
On Friday, Fabbro wasn’t the only person at Wheeling’s Heritage Port to be happy with the festival’s return. Shortly after that official kickoff, the harbor trail was filled with patrons keen to get a taste of Italian heritage. They had all missed the festival during its COVID-19 induced hiatus in 2020 and wanted to return to an event that has been a Wheeling tradition since 1983.
Tony Benedetto was at this 1983 festival, volunteering selling raffle tickets and memorabilia. He’s been at every festival since. Born in Wheeling and now living in Colerain, Ohio, Benedetto said this weekend was an opportunity for people to connect with friends they might not see at another time of the year.
Getting that taken away, even if only for a year, wasn’t fun, he said.
“You miss him,” he said. “It’s a good rallying event. Families get out of town and plan their summers around this weekend. That first year that you miss, you’re just glad it’s coming back.
The return of the festival was evident even before reaching Heritage Port. The aroma of funnel cakes and sausage sandwiches wafted through the air blocks. On the festival site, longtime favorites like Sons of Italy sausage sandwiches and TJ’s Jovanni sandwich were on sale. Bakers arranged platters of cannoli and other pastries as customers came and went enjoying the atmosphere.
“All this good food, everything smells good” Jay Salva said. “This is my second time here today. I like that it is here by the water. It’s beautiful, and this festival just attracts tons of people here.
Patrons aren’t the only group of people who make the festival what it is. The vice-president of the festival, Marilyn Wehrheim, congratulated the many volunteers who contribute to the smooth running of the event. Students from Central Catholic High Schools in Steubenville and John Marshall lent a hand, as did the Italian-American Cultural Club of Steubenville.
“If it weren’t for these people, we really wouldn’t have a festival” said Wehrheim. “My brother comes from Kansas all the time and just moved to Virginia. He made the trip and is here to volunteer and help us.
This work was appreciated by people like Robert Altmeyer, who had a lot of family with him as he walked through the festival. He called last year’s break a “shame,” because his family considers the festival a must-see in their summer.
“We make sure not to go on vacation during the Italian Festival” he said. “We’re staying here for a day or two. We have our children and our five grandchildren here. It’s as good now as ever.
Preparing for this year’s festival was no easy task, Fabbro said. The festival committee didn’t decide to hold the event until April, so they had to cut back almost a year of planning in just a few months.
Yet the end product is one the committee can be proud of and one that people across the Ohio Valley can enjoy this weekend.
“When you stand at the end of the path and look down and see all these people,” she said, “So you know all this work was worth it. “
