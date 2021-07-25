Hollywood rewind | Nightcrawler: Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller is nauseous but utterly engaging

40-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal has an impressive career behind him. If he were to stop performing tomorrow (which I hope he doesn’t), audiences would still have a rich body of work to watch. It’s hard to pick a movie from its repertoire where it shone the best, but my top 3 list would definitely include the 2014 release of Nightcrawler. The protagonist is creepy, his personality and the things he does are sickening, but it’s also engaging. You can’t, you don’t dare look away from Lou Bloom, whose only ambition is to do a job and excel at it.

While this is an admirable quality to have, Lou’s effort to achieve his goals twists your stomach in ways you might not anticipate. One of the main reasons I ended up watching the whole movie in the first place was Gyllenhaal’s brilliant turn in the thriller. How do you search for a protagonist whose motives are so questionable, unless you have a smart, tight script with a great cast at the head – something Nightcrawler is perfect for.

Lou Bloom is a young, accomplice, ambitious and cold person who hates everyone. He just doesn’t look very “normal”. He speaks very quickly, always seeks to establish professional relationships and, above all, seems to lack an emotional and human core. One day, he sees a silt doing its job and is immediately drawn to it. For the uninitiated, a stringer (specifically, in the movie) is someone who brings news and sells it for money to large news companies, giving said company the ability to broadcast / publish the news. news first. You see, whether in any field, the competition never stops. It’s all about the money, how can you get more money for the business so that they can pay you back some of it. And Lou, perhaps more than anyone else, understands this, the basic working model of things. This is one of the main reasons he adapts so quickly to work. Whether it’s getting his partner killed or risking a bigger piece of news pie, Lou is willing to do anything in the sun to get the job done. This makes him indispensable, but also cruel and petty.

One of Nightcrawler’s most disturbing sequences is where Lou invites a senior executive from a news company on a date and proposes to her in the easiest way, without ever touching or attempting to hold her back. Simply threatening her with his disturbing words. He even gives the lady a chance to walk away, but she doesn’t because she needs odds to survive in the organization, and Lou knows that and played it to her advantage. In the scene, Jake doesn’t even raise his voice to make an impact, as Lou the character isn’t a rabid sociopath. He’s still a sociopath, but more on the quiet, firm side.

Hollywood comeback: Moana | The sound of music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Woodpecker | The Holidays | My blueberry nights | Help | Mission Impossible | Cook | revolutionary road | I’m not here | Donnie Brasco | Sicarion | edge of tomorrow | Spy on children | Godzilla of 1998 | The others | telephone booth | Wild | to shout | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | little women | Confrontation | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Without idea | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Hot bodies | shining star | Malcolm X | Stardust | red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the Line | Blood diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal combat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Forever | The Devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | She | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | before sunset | School of Rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | start over | Brooklyn | Driving | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Ball of the Monsters | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have a mail | Demi Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | perfume of a woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles

Now here’s an interesting thing. In an interview with GQ, Jake Gyllenhaal stated that he was able to play Lou with such conviction despite his obviously obnoxious behavior, only because he considered Lou to be “an artist”. And to be fair, Jake is right to a degree, because all Lou wanted was to film better. He worked hard to get a better camera, took online classes, and never stopped lecturing his partner (credibly played by the always wonderful Riz Ahmed) on how to be successful at his craft. . For a man who supposedly hated people the way he did, Lou had a lot to tell them.

The film is also a commentary on how people perceive crime and the type of television news being broadcast. People are fed what they want most of the time, which is essentially a version of luscious gossip columns with a generous dose of scandal and awesome crime alongside it. Let’s put it this way, Nightcrawler is the most unlikely thriller about the most unlikely person. If you want to witness a stellar game in sync with a well-woven storyline (the movie we all want to end, more or less), this should be fine for you.

Directed and written by Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler airs on Netflix.