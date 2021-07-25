Entertainment
Hollywood rewind | Nightcrawler: Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller is nauseous but utterly engaging
40-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal has an impressive career behind him. If he were to stop performing tomorrow (which I hope he doesn’t), audiences would still have a rich body of work to watch. It’s hard to pick a movie from its repertoire where it shone the best, but my top 3 list would definitely include the 2014 release of Nightcrawler. The protagonist is creepy, his personality and the things he does are sickening, but it’s also engaging. You can’t, you don’t dare look away from Lou Bloom, whose only ambition is to do a job and excel at it.
While this is an admirable quality to have, Lou’s effort to achieve his goals twists your stomach in ways you might not anticipate. One of the main reasons I ended up watching the whole movie in the first place was Gyllenhaal’s brilliant turn in the thriller. How do you search for a protagonist whose motives are so questionable, unless you have a smart, tight script with a great cast at the head – something Nightcrawler is perfect for.
Lou Bloom is a young, accomplice, ambitious and cold person who hates everyone. He just doesn’t look very “normal”. He speaks very quickly, always seeks to establish professional relationships and, above all, seems to lack an emotional and human core. One day, he sees a silt doing its job and is immediately drawn to it. For the uninitiated, a stringer (specifically, in the movie) is someone who brings news and sells it for money to large news companies, giving said company the ability to broadcast / publish the news. news first. You see, whether in any field, the competition never stops. It’s all about the money, how can you get more money for the business so that they can pay you back some of it. And Lou, perhaps more than anyone else, understands this, the basic working model of things. This is one of the main reasons he adapts so quickly to work. Whether it’s getting his partner killed or risking a bigger piece of news pie, Lou is willing to do anything in the sun to get the job done. This makes him indispensable, but also cruel and petty.
One of Nightcrawler’s most disturbing sequences is where Lou invites a senior executive from a news company on a date and proposes to her in the easiest way, without ever touching or attempting to hold her back. Simply threatening her with his disturbing words. He even gives the lady a chance to walk away, but she doesn’t because she needs odds to survive in the organization, and Lou knows that and played it to her advantage. In the scene, Jake doesn’t even raise his voice to make an impact, as Lou the character isn’t a rabid sociopath. He’s still a sociopath, but more on the quiet, firm side.
Now here’s an interesting thing. In an interview with GQ, Jake Gyllenhaal stated that he was able to play Lou with such conviction despite his obviously obnoxious behavior, only because he considered Lou to be “an artist”. And to be fair, Jake is right to a degree, because all Lou wanted was to film better. He worked hard to get a better camera, took online classes, and never stopped lecturing his partner (credibly played by the always wonderful Riz Ahmed) on how to be successful at his craft. . For a man who supposedly hated people the way he did, Lou had a lot to tell them.
The film is also a commentary on how people perceive crime and the type of television news being broadcast. People are fed what they want most of the time, which is essentially a version of luscious gossip columns with a generous dose of scandal and awesome crime alongside it. Let’s put it this way, Nightcrawler is the most unlikely thriller about the most unlikely person. If you want to witness a stellar game in sync with a well-woven storyline (the movie we all want to end, more or less), this should be fine for you.
Directed and written by Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler airs on Netflix.
