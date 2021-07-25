Anushka Sharma will leave you wishing for a vacation with her latest photos from the UK | Bollywood





Anushka Sharma has shared new photos from her trip to the UK. The actor is in the countryside with his husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and members of Team India. On Saturday night, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of an empty alley. The narrow alley was surrounded by old buildings. Anushka shared the photo with a heart drawn on it. The second photo showed a stream surrounded by lush green trees. You could also see an old house on the edge of the stream. Anushka shared the second photo and geotagged the location in Durham. Anushka Sharma shared photos from her visit to Durham. Anushka and Virat visited the UK last month. The duo, accompanied by their daughter Vamika, visited the country ahead of India’s World Trials final against New Zealand. The team have been stationed in the country as they prepare for another series. Team India are set to play England for a five-game test series starting in August. Over the past few weeks, Anushka and Virat have been spending time together, exploring the country and enjoying breakfast together. Last week, Anushka shared a series of photos with Virat, where the duo were seen walking around a neighborhood. She shared the photos with a cheeky caption. “I was just prancing casually around town. Run a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I forced myself to take a picture. He looked happy. All for my fans! ” she said, referring to Virat. Read also : Aaliyah Kashyap says man sends her scary fan fiction: “Shane Gregoire is reading them to me” The couple also celebrated Vamika’s half-birthday with a picnic. In photos shared on Instagram, the actor was seen lying on a picnic mat while Vamika rested on her. Another photo showed Vamika in Virat’s arms. The couple also organized a special cake, decorated with flowers. Anushka has been away from the camera since Zero in 2018. However, she is actively producing projects under her Clean Slate Films banner. Last year she supported Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. This year, his production house announced that it is producing the first acting project for Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, Qala.

