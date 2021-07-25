The editors of the Daily Herald offer brief thoughts on suburban topics in the news.





This week’s tear-off quote “You have to be bad before you are good.” – Ken “Hawk” Harrelson Who is a good boy? Welcome, Maverick, the new Bartlett Police Department Canine Ambassador. A good way to remember You can pay homage to Helmut Jahn, the world famous architect who died in May while cycling near his farm in St. Charles, by learning more about him, and there is a great chance to do so. an exhibition of his life’s work that opened at the Chicago Architecture Center on Friday, architecture.org. Disturbing trend OK, there were only three COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. But let’s not be fooled. Health figures show that the average number of new daily cases in the state has jumped 80% over the past week. The positivity rate has almost doubled. Overwhelmingly, the new cases – and 92% of deaths – are in people who are not vaccinated. We still need to be on our guard. Goodbye, ‘Windy City’ ABC 7 announced this week that the locally produced talk and entertainment show “Windy City Live” will cease production on September 3 after a decade. Friendly hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will be staying for a weekend preview and a few specials, so stay tuned. Little need for speed The kids’ craze from last summer is still with us underage drivers on mini motorcycles in the neighborhood. These little bikers aren’t slow, and it’s hard to know what they’ll do next. On the sidewalk, then on the street, then on the sidewalk. Stop sign? Not to stop them. Hard to believe that these bikes are allowed on the streets. Springinsguth circuit Speaking of annoying vehicles, summer seems like the time for drivers of sports cars or bloated motorcycles to shoot him on Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg. It’s a tempting four-lane thoroughfare on the southwest side of town, but it’s really not a drag strip. Loud revving is crass and dangerous. Getting to South Elgin Good news: A tunnel and connection with Fox River Trail has been completed under the railway line just north of downtown South Elgin. Quite a business. Bad news: Yes, you can technically ride, run, or walk downtown without crossing a downtown street, but you may have to navigate weeds and plant growth. It just takes a little more love. Foggy summer days If you were like us you probably wondered why it looks like rain all week but it never was. It turns out these were residual effects of the wildfires in the west, though it didn’t smell like it. Good and bad news for the mall Carpentersville and West Dundee officials said they would take action to boost development at Spring Hill Shopping Center. But that good news was tempered by the announcement that Barnes & Noble will move its Spring Hill Mall location to the Algonquin Commons shopping center in October. Hopefully the mall can rebound after losing another key tenant. Best wishes, Bill Bill Cameron will leave behind half a century of authoritative, insightful and balanced coverage of Chicago politics when he leaves WLS 890-AM in August. Cameron announced his retirement on Friday. Thanks for all you’ve done, Bill, and best wishes for the future.

