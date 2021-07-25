Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control





















ITC said strong sequential recovery momentum in cigarettes led to volumes almost reaching pre-Covid levels in the fourth quarter of FY21.

ITC's first quarter profit increases 28.6% to Rs 3,013.5 crore, revenues jump 36.4% to Rs 12,959 crore


New trends

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India bounces back to defeat Chinese Taipei to advance to mixed-pair quarterfinals



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi428.906.851.62
Indiabulls Hsg283.658.453.07
Cafe Tata208.359.354.7
ntpc118.50-0.70-0.59

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting