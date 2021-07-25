Fund created by Superman actor Christopher Reeve supports UCC duo in pioneering brain technologies





A biotech start-up co-founded by two UCC graduates has raised $ 5 million (4.2 million) in a second round of funding to develop new therapies for epilepsy, spinal cord injury and other neurodegenerative diseases. Funding was raised from a group of new and existing investors which included the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which was established by the late former Superman the actor and his wife. Axonis Therapeutics, based in Cambridge, MA, which was co-founded by Cork-born Dr Shane Hegarty and Dr Joanna Stanicka, who met while they were both doing research at UCC , raised $ 4 million last year from a number of investors, some of whom were involved in its recent round with four venture capitalists and Spinal Research Spinal Cord Injury Foundation. Hegarty, the company’s scientific director, who has been based in the United States since 2017, said the company will look to raise a larger funding round next year once it has more research milestones and intellectual property to its credit. CEO Stanicka and Hegarty, who have a background in neuroscience and Parkinson’s research, co-founded the company with three others, including Spinal Cord Regeneration Research Advocate Bob Yant and Dr. Corey Goodman, former president of the biotherapeutics division of Pfizers. Hegarty said that the unique AxonisThe drug development approach is based on three independent types of genome screening of 2,000 genes, using viruses and CRISPR genome editing technology. Our goal is to revive neurons and restore control in the lives of patients and their families. Neurological disorders are complex but generally share three problems: brain cell death, lack of neuron regeneration, and neural circuit failures, which result in lifelong disabilities. Our pipeline of neuron-stimulating therapies aims to enable an internal capacity of brain cells to resist degeneration, restore balanced activity and regenerate. Hopefully, we can transform the lives of millions of people with incurable neurological disorders. Ultimately, we would like to do an IPO with a range of clinical therapies and a more developing pipeline, after applying our screening platforms to other central nervous system disorders. Over the next few months, add four more people to our 10-person full-time team, who work with consultants and a few interns. “Our advisory board is also growing and, in the longer term, we would like to move to a larger research center. We have pivotal studies underway, with clinical trials scheduled for early 2023, he added. Before moving to Boston’s thriving biotech ecosystem, Corkman, 33, had hoped to become a professor and set up his own research lab at the University of Limerick. Last year, after completing research at Boston Childrens Hospital and Harvard, he also considered starting his own biotech startup and garnered interest from potential investors, but instead decided to focus on Axonis. The Reeve Foundation has two Irish board members, human rights lawyer Simone George and a spinal cord injury research activist. Mark Pollock.

