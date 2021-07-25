Danny Trejo meets Charles Manson and 9 other things the actor recently revealed

If you don’t know the full life story of Danny Trejo, you’ll definitely want to tune in to find out more. It has one of the most spectacular and barely believable life stories that are cinematic material on their own, with no sort of additional editing or dramatic effects required.

His ups and downs are absolutely higher and lower than most people ever imagined possible and despite everything, he has managed to compete for an incredibly admirable and impressive acting resume. He overcame obstacles most could never see beyond and somehow managed to get out of it.

Get ready for the crazy ride that is the life of Danny Trejo …





ten He was behind a riot in prison

For starters, Danny had a rough time for a tough crime, and instead of bowing his head in defeat, he chose to start a prison riot while he was in prison. You heard that right. He was in jail serving time for serious offenses including theft and drug charges and rather than being recognized for his good behavior during the slammer he threw a stone at a lieutenant’s head. , inciting a riot in the prison and igniting the spirits inside. . He tells this story without a joke and reminds fans that this was a “gas chamber violation”.

9 Memories of a teacher’s comments sobered him up

One of the most traumatic moments in Danny Trejo’s life occurred during his solitary confinement. He had nothing to turn to but his own memories of his childhood and his mind wavering at a time when his teacher, Mrs. Findlay had told him; “You could be the top of the class … Lots of potential but you can’t stand still.” He said that at the time he was completely alone with the idea of ​​facing the gas chamber, and he had a life-changing moment. He referred to this “potential” and realized he needed to make an immediate change.

8 He faced his death as much as his life

After essentially causing internal conflict while behind bars, Danny realized that his life was not in his hands and was well aware that there was a chance he would be on death row. He remembers thinking he wanted to die with dignity and didn’t want to die crying or in a weak state. He refers to 1968 as the time when he made a deal with God, asking to die with dignity and making the promise not only to improve his life, but the lives of others as well. It was something he would persist in doing.

7 He was deeply affected by solitary confinement

Danny seemed indifferent to his time in prison but was deeply affected by the isolation. There was something about being completely alone with his own demons and not knowing what his fate was, or having any control over it, that really rocked him deep inside. He recently opened up to say that his time in isolation taught him more lessons than any cumulative life experiences he had ever had. This time isolated, that was what he needed to motivate himself to never be in those shoes again and to strive to build a better life for himself.

6 He started selling drugs at the age of 7

Perhaps one of the most shocking revelations Trejo made recently was the fact that he was getting into trouble at the very tender age of seven, when most kids are safe from the big bad. world and lead a pleasant and blissful innocent life. By the age of seven, Danny had already started working and he established himself successfully as a drug dealer in his community. Clearly deprived of his innocence and trying to make ends meet on the street, he was embarking on a frightening and troubled path that would soon lead to his demise.

5 He was a drug addict at the age of 12

After the revelation that he was actively selling drugs at the age of seven, it is no surprise that Danny Trejo became a real addict at the age of 12. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just entry-level drugs that caught his attention. Even before he was a teenager, he was heavily and relentlessly addicted to heroin and was involved in the turf wars and street life that this sort of lifestyle seems to be packed with. His future soon reflected his childhood mistakes, and there seemed to be no one to straighten it out or point it in a different direction.

4 He committed heinous crimes as a child

With the distractions of street life and his hustle and bustle constantly biting his ankles, Danny Trejo struggled to keep up with school and NBC News reports that he was expelled from at least five high schools before being imprisoned for the first time.

The central accusation of her childhood stems from an incident during her tenth grade year. He fell out with another young boy and stabbed him in the face with a broken wine bottle. It is noted to have spent; “Most of the 1960s spent time in some of the states’ most notorious prisons, including Folsom, Soledad, and San Quentin.”

3 His daughter helped him change his life

Danny has completely changed his life, and sources reveal this is largely thanks to the involvement of his daughter, Danielle. She made a point of talking to her father about how to talk to women and correcting him when he is out of place.

said Trejo; “my daughter taught me more about how to deal with women than anyone in my life,” stating that when he said something appropriate or acted rude, she said; “How would you like if (a man) told me that?” It was a game changer and an essential part of changing his way of thinking.

2 He protected Charles Manson in prison

One of Danny’s memories of the ’60s is spending time with Charles Manson, and he recalled that Manson really wasn’t doing well on his own in the prison system. He actually had to protect Manson in prison, as he certainly didn’t have a reputation as a “murderous serial killer” at the time. He remembers an elegant version of Manson who just wasn’t able to defend himself behind bars.

1 He describes Charles Manson as a “hypnotist”

Djezbel reports Trejo as saying Manson was a very convincing personality. He indicated that there was something very hypnotic about the way he spoke and the fascinating way he conveyed his message. He says Manson was a ‘creepy scary’ and was given the label of a ‘hypnotist’, due to the fact that he was able to convince anyone of anything and make him respect his rules and follow his example.

