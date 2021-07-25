Peter B. Parker’s voice actor confirms hero’s return in sequence – Designer Women

Confirmed! Peter B. Parker will be back in “Spider-Man on the Spiderverse 2”.

The news was revealed by the voice of the character, Jake Johnson, during an interview with The Movie Dweeb channel.

“We’re working on the contract and I think Peter B. Parker will be back for the new movie.”

As of yet, there are still no details on how the original Spider-Man will participate as a result of the animation.

And Johnson kept it a secret when asked about it, saying:

I know nothing ! I haven’t seen anything yet! The truth is, I didn’t hear anything for a long time and I was very sad. I absolutely loved playing Peter B. Parker. I wonder what is happening to him. I think the way his journey ended in the first film was open to countless possibilities. So when I heard that they were working on this sequel, I was really excited to see what the writers were doing.

Either way, it’s already cause for celebration among fans of the character, as the old version of world-weary Peter was one of the highlights of the previous film.

Previously, the comics reported that Issa Rae (“A Crime for Two”) was cast as the heroine’s voice actor Jessica Drew in “Spider-Man on Spiderverse 2.”

Also known as Spider-Woman, this will be the character’s first appearance in a feature film.

In the comics, she has had multiple versions and identities, but the best known is Jessica Drew, the one from the regular Marvel Universe and who was a member of SHIELD and the Avengers.

A child with fragile health, she acquired her powers thanks to the infusion of an serum that her father gave her to save her life, and this serum which was composed of irradiated spider blood.

In the process, his aging was eventually slowed down, but this gave him abilities such as harnessing bioelectric energy in the form of poison explosions. It also releases pheromones which have pleasant effects on men and the opposite effect on women.

For those unfamiliar with Rae, she also starred alongside Lakeith Stanfield in the acclaimed romantic drama “The Photography”, and was the creator of the series “Insecure,” which aired between 2015 and 2019 on HBO.

Recalling that she joins Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, voice actors for Miles Morales and Gwen-Aranha in the original film.

Earlier this year, Variety announced that the sequel has hired three new names to direct: Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

Santos is best known for his work on “The Legend of Korra” and “Avatar: The Legend of Aang”, while Powers co-directed the famous “Soul” alongside Peter Docter and Mike Jones.

Thompson, in turn, was responsible for the production design of the first “Aranhaverse”.

Remember that producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller write the script for the sequel alongside David Callaham (“Shang-Chi”). Lord initially co-signed the original film alongside director Rodney Rothman.

Daniel Pemberton is also back to compose the soundtrack of the next adventures of Miles Morales.

Spider-Man in the Spiderverse 2 was originally slated to hit the big screen on April 8, 2022, but will now release on October 7 of the same year.

The decision was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the planned timeline for the dubbing process will be affected to prevent the spread of the disease.

The next film brings back Miles Morales, who is already fully established as the Spider-Man of his own universe.

Released in 2019, Spider-Man on the Aranhaverse became a critical and public success, raising $ 375 million worldwide, on a budget of $ 90 million.

