Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt custody dispute: retired judge negotiating deal disqualified by appeals court





The cast’s divorce was finalized in 2016, but custody and visitation issues for their six children have been dealt with in a California court for the past four years.

During these talks, retired judge John W. Ouderkirk – who celebrated their marriage – was hired by the two actors to negotiate the case in private.

But Jolie’s lawyers asked Ouderkirk to recuse himself last August, saying he had not fully disclosed all connections to Pitt’s lawyers, continuing to work with them professionally in other cases.

A Superior Court judge initially dismissed Jolie’s claim, saying she waited too long to file the complaint.

But on Friday, a three-judge panel of the California Second District Court of Appeals ruled that Ouderkirk should no longer work on the custody dispute. The appeals court agreed with Jolie’s argument that Ouderkirk violated his ethical obligation to fully disclose his work in other cases involving Pitt’s lawyers. “Judge Ouderkirk’s failure to make mandatory disclosures violated his ethical obligations; and, in the circumstances of the case, the breach of ethics of Judge Ouderkirk… could lead an objective person, aware of all the facts, to reasonably entertain a doubt as to the capacity of Judge Ouderkirk to be impartial ” , said the court in its opinion. A representative for Pitt told CNN that the appeals court’s decision was based on “a technical procedural issue.” “The facts have not changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence that has led the judge – and the many experts who have testified – to draw a clear conclusion about what is in the best interests of the children. We will continue. to do what is legally necessary based on the detailed findings of what is best for the children, ”said the representative for Pitt. A representative for Jolie did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment on Saturday.

