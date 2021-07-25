Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping drunk woman Friday in West Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles





WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping. Sheriff’s deputies said Fernando Diaz, 50, was seen transporting an unconscious woman in his 1997 Dodge Ram van near Robertson Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Authorities said the woman was completely drunk and did not know which vehicle she was in. READ MORE: Exclusive interview: Father Of Kolby Story, whose remains were discovered last week near Venice, talks about his daughter “I don’t know what I would do in this situation, especially if I was drunk,” said Marissa Dunlevy, a WeHo resident. “I try not to walk around drunk on my own. I’m trying to have someone with me. Investigators said a witness who saw the suspect with the woman reported to a deputy what happened. “I heard that other people were being approached by strangers in cars. I saw it, ”said WeHo resident Frank Javaheri. “There is definitely a movement of people from other neighborhoods to this kind of neighborhood and with that comes all kinds of things. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the bar and nightclub district of West Hollywood, where people from all walks of life come, just looking for a fun night out. Now, some residents in the neighborhood who normally feel safe when they are on the move have said that they are not letting their guard down and will be very vigilant. “Just try not to sound confused or touristy… like you don’t know where you are going. You have to look them in the eye when you walk past people, ”Javaheri said. READ MORE: LAPD honors fallen officer with commemorative Saturday bike ride in Mission Hills Diaz, who is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, has already been released on $ 100,000 bail. MPs are asking anyone who thinks they were a victim or had contact with the suspect on the night of the incident to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. In the wee hours of July 23, 2021, deputies from West Hollywood Sheriffs station arrested

Fernando Diaz for kidnapping after being seen carrying an unconscious woman in his van and driving away. pic.twitter.com/VhxTMCOc1a – LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 24, 2021 NO MORE NEWS: Jackie Mason, comedian who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

