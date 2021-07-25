Ted Lasso actor Juno Temple discusses learning comedy on the job and how her character Keeley helped her survive lockdown

It was a really good thing for my brain that I didn’t play a character going through difficult transitions or experiencing self-loathing or other complicated things that I tried to put on screen, says Juno Temple as he played. Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso season 2.

When Juno Temple first heard about Jason Sudeikis, she assumed he messaged the wrong actress.

For a decade and a half, Temple had played a parade of troubled and unsettling young women in films such as Atonement, Killer Joeand Afternoon delight.She had hardly ever done a comedy. So when Sudeikis texted him about a role in Ted Lasso,the extravagant, ultra-Emmy-nominated sitcom that began its second season on Apple TV + on Friday, she suspected he had mistaken her for someone else.

I was like, oh, my gosh, that’s gonna be awkward, said Temple, 32, lounging against a furry pillow on the porch of her Los Angeles home on a recent video call.

Sudeikis was not mistaken.Ted Lasso, a sitcom about an American football coach sent to manage an English Premier League football club, is a predominantly male program. Brendan Hunt, a creator of Ted Lasso, called a very, very heavy-guy. But he has two great games for women: Rebecca Walton, the team owner, and Keeley Jones, the girlfriend of a star player. The producers had struggled to cast Keeley.

Keeley is a glamorous girl and a casual topless model. I’m sort of famous for being almost famous, she explains in a first episode. The actresses the producers had auditioned for at that time had focused on the outside of Keeley’s body glitter, not the big brain and bigger heart underneath. Temple, a self-described eccentric nutcase who doesn’t skew sensuality, was not an obvious choice.

Brett Goldstein, a Ted lassoactor and writer who plays the love interest of season 2 of Keeleys, was remembered when the name of Temples appeared. I thought, wow, this is a left field pick. Because of all this darkness, he said.

But Sudeikis had seen her work on Vinyl, a short-lived series by Martin Scorsese that starred Sudeikis-era partner Olivia Wilde. He had a hunch that she would play Keeley differently.

And she did. A high ponytail and taller heels help Temple at 5ft 2in, barely standing like Keeley. An architectural push up bra and two sets of faux panties give that glamorous model look. But Temple lends Keeley something of her own, a generosity of spirit and an endless shimmer that eye makeup alone can’t explain.

she [expletive] Incredible, Goldstein, who tends to use colorful language on and off the screen, said of his co-star. she [expletive] pure light. She is also now an Emmy nominee, named Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her turn as Keeley, one of 20 nominations the series received for its first season.

For Temple, the daughter of filmmaker Julien Temple and producer Amanda Pirie, playing the role had always seemed inevitable. She vividly remembers getting chickenpox at the age of almost 4 and finding solace only in a laser disc copy of Jean Cocteaus. The beauty and the Beast.

It’s the first memory I have of seeing a movie and believing in magic, she said. I remember thinking I wanted to be a part of it.

When she was 14, she told her parents she just had to be an actress. I can learn more about myself and all walks of life, all different perspectives and all different heartaches, she explained to them. They were both like: Really? Are you sure? Please no. Oh my God no.

But her mom took her to an open call for the movie Notes on a scandal. She reserved the role. A role in the film Atonement soon followed. In 2013, she won a BAFTA Rising Star award. Three years later, the Guardian called her an English rose with rosy cheeks and sacks of sexuality waiting to come out. (Bags?)

People sometimes ask Temple if she is a method actress. She tells them no. I would be dead 15 times now, she said. But I certainly learned a lot from these amazing female characters.

Stacie Passon, who led Temple in Small birds, Starz’s adaptation of Anas Nins’ erotic novels noticed her deep interest in human behavior and a clear cinematic intelligence. She often told Temple that she would be a good director herself, but Temple never seemed interested.

She would say, I have so much more I want to say to a camera, Passon said.

Since his first films, Temple has turned to sexualized roles. Or maybe those roles revolved around her. In interviews, she has occasionally kissed this character, saying that bags of sexuality Guardian writer: I finally hit puberty on camera. NS ! She confessed to Independent that she buys lingerie for each character she embodies and in 2016 shot a campaign for the luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. Last year, the promotion Small birds, she hit a jaded tone for another Guardian writer: I’m not really nervous for a sex scene. I’ve done quite a bit now.

Because Temple has so rarely done comedy, she learned it on Ted Lasso, beat by beat, scene by scene. The cast have been patient with her, she said. And ready to answer questions like How funny is that?

Temple has never played a character as sweet as Keeley, nor one who enjoys the loving, straightforward female friendship the character develops with Rebecca (also Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham). Keeley helped Temple survive pandemic containment.

It was a really good thing for my brain that I didn’t play a character who went through a lot of troubled transitions or experienced self-hatred or a lot of other complicated things that I tried to put on screen, a she declared. I had to be nicer to myself.

This cuteness has an addictive quality. Temple wants to play more characters like Keeley, she said, but not just characters like her. The goal, she says, is to make women feel less alone, one role at a time.

This is something the movie did for me, and I hope I can do it for other women, she said. Because sometimes being a woman is the greatest, the most beautiful and the most wonderful thing in the world. And sometimes it’s a tragedy.

Alexis Soloski circa 2021 The New York Times Company