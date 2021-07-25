Letters: why we are fighting to save Radio 4s The Film Program | Radio 4

IIt seems that BBC Radio 4 has made the decision to cancel The cinema program after 17 uninterrupted years on the air. A weekly half-hour program devoted to cinema in all its forms should be seen as an absolutely necessary part of the artistic coverage of Radio 4s.

The cinema program has always been an exemplary blend of current cinema coverage and cinema canon and an active champion of independent cinema. Interested in all roles in the film on screen and outside the general public in more difficult or obscure work that would otherwise be completely ignored by broadcasters.

Originally presented by Francine Stock and now by Antonia Quirke, its variety and scope reflects a deep understanding achieved only through a commitment to specialization. A show that has continued to evolve as cinema has evolved, it would undoubtedly have continued to do so. Deleting such an old and highly regarded program represents an unacceptable decrease in the BBC’s dedication to the film’s continuing history, regardless of the programming intended to replace it. This is, in our opinion, short-term thinking and a mistake. The cinema program must be celebrated and not canceled.

Adopt healthy habits early

We applaud Henry Dimbleby’s efforts to address the nation’s health crisis. However, we were sad to find that this strategy failed to provide a clear provision for the early years. With one in five children entering school overweight, recommendations should focus more on prevention at the age when obesity is most likely to develop.

It is important that children are introduced to healthy foods, especially fruits and vegetables, as early as possible, a critical time for them to start developing their tastes. We should look for ways to implement and follow these processes so that good habits are in place before the first day of school.

The strategy rightly identified that the education sector has a central role, but that parents and caregivers are also essential. There is a need to focus on nutrition education and make certain foods more accessible. We must increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables for a healthy society, but also a healthier planet. If we continue to rely solely on government, we will not get there fast enough. We need industries and retailers to work together and put early childhood prevention at the heart of the fight against obesity and the climate crisis.

Marc Cuddigan, CEO of Ellas Kitchen

A less lonely life

As a widow, I can attest to the impact of loneliness and Covid exacerbated that (All Lonely: Facing the Gap where friends were, Focus). I’m outgoing, active and work part-time, but I discovered before Covid that widows are often marginalized by couples who were friends when I was in a relationship.

Despite the world opening up again, I’m, like many others, nervous about busy places and travel. Before Covid, it was very evident that society can be very isolating for single people; now it seems even more true. I am fortunate to have very caring family and friends that I can call on, but there are many others who don’t. Loneliness is a major contributor to the spiraling mental health crisis in the UK. If you know someone who lives alone, contact them; a friendly smile or a short conversation could brighten up their day.

Sharman finlay

Portrush, County Antrim

South Africa’s dilemma

Your upbeat editorial on South Africa in the midst of murder and chaos is welcome (After violence and despair, the Rainbow Nation can rise again).

The governance missions that I carried out in South Africa in 1990, 1994 and 1996, when the prospects were much more promising, already bore the seeds of trouble.

The growth of black businesses would slowly improve conditions, but massive inequalities and appalling living conditions for many people sparked disillusionment with the ANC government.

Moreover, a liberation movement is not a basis for a party to govern effectively. The ANC recognized the problem, but elections have always hampered the development of ideological parties. The consequences continue to be apparent.

Michael meadowcroft

Leeds

Raising taxes is vital

Anyone who opposes Boris Johnson’s chaotic government should agree with Phillip Inman (Keir, it’s about time we had a frank discussion on taxation, business).

We can hope that the suffering and loss caused by the pandemic has prompted many people to reassess their life priorities.

Whether rich or poor, the pillars of a successful and healthy life from cradle to grave are a world-class education and training program, a well-funded NHS and a healthy adult welfare system. . The accumulation of material wealth is nothing in comparison. Once this is accepted, a ring-fenced income stream, guaranteed by a surtax on real estate sales or something more modest, is likely to be more acceptable to the electorate.

Gary Murrell

Braunston, Northamptonshire

The rocket turns against England

It was depressing to read that Ed Cumming considered the rude behavior of some English football fans acceptable as it is apparently part of our rich history and a noble tradition (Our flare players deserve a break, Focus). Thanks to this selfishness and nihilism, England is now unlikely to host the 2030 World Cup final.

Ian g dare

Matlock, Derbyshire

No knee for Nigel

What wonderful news! I just read that Nigel Farage has said he will not kneel down for anyone (GB News seeks savior in Nigel Farage to stop ratings drop, News). This therefore prevents him from ever receiving a knight’s title!



Gary Bennett

Exeter

In the niche

Please do not print my letter if you have restored the balance this week by filling almost the entire magazine with food places, hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, pubs and most importantly, beaches and swimming pools where dogs are not welcome (The Ruff guide, review).

Melanie Blanc

Marazion, Cornwall