Bollywood battle cry: war heroes rule the big screen | Bollywood





Desh bhakti seems to be the flavor of the season in Bollywood, with a plethora of films about defense personnel lined up. Bhuj The Pride of India, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, with actor Ajay Devgns inspired by squadron leader Vijay Karnik, is set to release near Independence Day. Then there’s Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, based on Kargil’s martyr, Captain Vikram Batra. Later, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur, a biopic about India’s First Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while Varun Dhawan will play Param Vir Chakra’s youngest recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. And Kangana Ranaut will play an Air Force pilot in Tejas. Revisiting historic victories through cinema has always been an intriguing genre. Learning the stories of bravery of Indian warriors and soldiers always makes every Indian proud, says Abhishek Dudhaiya, director of Bhuj – The Pride of India. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a biopic about India’s First Marshal Sam Manekshaw. These stories also attract a lot of crowds, says business analyst Atul Mohan, adding, “Everyone is in a patriotic mood right now because the country has been through a lot. Also, when such movies come out, everyone tends to go and watch them because they are sure that there will not be any cheap content in the movie. So people often go there with their whole family, and especially take the children with them, because there is a lot that children can learn from these films. Not only the audience, but even the actors in these films learn a lot. I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who came from Punjab and saw the 1971 war. But when I read the script, I was completely blown away. He is a hero and a patriot whom we remember and love to this day. Capturing her mind in the film is of the utmost importance to me, actress Vicky Kaushal said earlier. Kangana Ranaut has pledged to play the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas. Sharath Chandra, co-producer of an upcoming bilingual Telugu film Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, believes war hero films must be made in a way that does justice to the character. On the one hand, a strong topic certainly gets more interest and attention from the audience, but on the other hand, it also sets expectations high. So you have to make a film, it’s even stronger! Returns are guaranteed if and only if you do full justice to the subject matter; and we are able to take a strong subject and make a stronger film, he adds. Earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut said in a statement: Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an Air Force pilot. I am honored to be part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform, who make immense sacrifices every day in the line of duty. Our film celebrates the armed forces and their heroes. Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan claims that a film about defense personnel works if the right time in a character’s life is captured. He explains: True stories still have their charm and beauty and audiences always want to know true stories. We are inspired by it. The most important thing is that you have to know as a filmmaker what part of the subjects’ life has made him a legend; this story must be told! Author’s tweets @anjuri Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

