R. Kelly trial: prosecutors want to include alleged bribe evidence and threat tapes





The record details the testimony of a witness who alleges that Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, asked her to obtain child pornography involving boys for him. Other evidence includes tapes of physical abuse and threats that Kelly allegedly used to “maintain control over the women and girls” with whom he had sex, and evidence of bribes allegedly. paid on Kelly’s behalf to state and county employees.

CNN has contacted Kelly’s attorneys for comment.

In Friday’s filing, prosecutors are asking the judge overseeing Kelly’s August trial to allow the admission of evidence related to these alleged crimes as direct evidence of racketeering crimes, saying many acts are “inextricably linked to evidence of the alleged crimes. . ”

Other acts alleged in the case include multiple cases of sexual abuse of underage girls, as well as sexual abuse of a minor, which prosecutors say Kelly encountered in 2006 at a McDonald’s. Many of the “uncharged acts” described in the record have been publicly reported and are associated with other cases Kelly faces in her Illinois State Criminal Case and Northern District Federal Case. Illinois. In the Brooklyn federal case, Kelly faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, among others. He has pleaded not guilty and jury selection is expected to begin on August 9. Corruption allegations and threats One of the alleged bribes discussed in the case involved paying a state agent $ 500 to create an ID card so that a 15-year-old girl identified only as “Jane Doe 1” would appear. be 18 when she married Kelly in August 1994. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that Jane Doe 1 is the late singer Aaliyah, who married Kelly that year. Prosecutors said on the record that the marriage proposal, license and certificate all showed the girl was 15 when she married Kelly on August 31, 1994. CNN has contacted Aaliyah’s family for comment. The singer died in 2001. Another bribe detailed in the case allegedly took place two and a half decades later. Prosecutors said they have a recording of a February 2019 phone conversation between Kelly and a “crisis manager” that took place after the release of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries. Prosecutors allege that in the taped conversation, Kelly asks the manager to know “what I should give the bailiff”. Prosecutors later said in the conversation that the manager told Kelly he paid an employee in Cook County, Ill., $ 2,500 to get a “burner” phone for the manager to use. can get information about the singer’s legal issues. “It’s done… you don’t know anything,” prosecutors said, the manager told Kelly on the call. “Exactly,” Kelly reportedly replied. Prosecutors say, if allowed, a witness should testify that Kelly asked her to obtain child pornography involving boys for him and, in their case file, that several videos were obtained from a device obtained during a search of Kelly’s home which corroborates her testimony. However, their file also indicates that the government has “not been able to confirm the identity or age of the people appearing in these videos.” Prosecutors are also asking to admit tapes which allegedly show physical abuse and threats from different women to show “the physical and psychological abuse Kelly used to maintain control over the women and girls he had had sex with. and Kelly’s regular use of audio and video. recordings to stay in control. ”One is a video recording which prosecutors say appears to have been taken by a camera mounted somewhere in a bedroom. Prosecutors are also asking that several victims be able to testify under pseudonyms to protect their safety and well-being.

