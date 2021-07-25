Britney Spears’ Agent Calls for End of Guardianship | Entertainment





Britney Spears’ agent has requested an end to her guardianship. In a lengthy Instagram post, Cade Hudson revealed that he had been silent before in an effort to save his career, but he has “officially finished shutting up” and wants Britney, 39, to be free of control. his father Jamie Spears. TMZ reports that Hudson posted on his private Instagram page: “I kept my mouth shut for over 12 years on Britney. Enough is enough. After receiving thousands of death threats, bottled water got thrown at my head in bars by I brainwash him -Britney I’m talking now. “Britney who was accused of a few mistakes as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras on her face every day waiting to document any wrong moves she’s made is placed under endless tutelage? Sexism at its best. “It’s a violation of someone’s basic human rights which has been taken away. I kept my mouth shut for fear of losing my agent job and losing the career I worked hard for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know, but I won’t even have the dignity to mention his name. I’ve officially finished shutting up. “ Cade added that there was “one person” who still had Britney’s best interests at heart but was “silenced”. He wrote: “He has failed the system and the public. His new lawyer is the best of the best and knows the job is only just beginning, but his progress and his hope and that is all we can ask for now. until action is taken. “I’ll end with a few things, a person who was in her life (again, cannot legally name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You, the silent ones, you know who you are. This person has their best interests at heart It’s time to get my girlfriend back. “Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. For those who should be worried, you also know who you are. “The nonsense has to stop and the healing process has to begin. The Lord tends to repay these people in His own way. So for the first time I am publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.” Britney has called for an end to her “abusive” guardianship and was recently authorized by the judge to hire Mathew S. Rosengart, who was a former federal prosecutor, to represent her.

