Bollywood places its hopes on Independence Day weekend as Delhi cinemas reopen
As Delhi movie theaters prepare to resume operations at 50% capacity from Monday, Bollywood can now expect a decent weekend at the movies on Independence Day, parts of the world can expect a decent weekend at the movies. countries experiencing a decline in covid-19 cases. Even though there is no clarity on when Maharashtra will allow theaters to reopen, the Delhi relaxations have allowed some breathing room, closely following states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which have operations. Delhi and Maharashtra, however, together account for over 60% of the country’s Hindi box office.
Finally, the Delhi government, as part of further flexibility, authorized the reopening of cinemas from Monday, July 26. Good news for Bollywood, which plans to launch new releases from the weekend of August 13, ”tweeted independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.
Unless the major circuit theaters (like) Mumbai and Delhi open, business won’t take off. Delhi will open tomorrow, I hope Mumbai will follow at the beginning of August with the southern market (except Kerala) for the Hollywood greats to start trading, thus allowing Bollywood releases ”, he added. .
True, Universal Pictures, the producers of the Hollywood action film Fast & Furious 9 have already announced that the film will be released in India on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. While Independence Day weekend could see another big Hollywood hit on screens, Akshay Kumars Bellbottom’s spy thriller also plans to move its date back to August from the original July 27. The film would also consider a 3D version, which excludes a direct first in OTT. There is, however, no official announcement from the producers of Bellbottom Pooja Entertainment.
Hollywood studios could be the first to take advantage of theatrical space in the first few weeks, when fewer Indian films become available, as local producers gradually lock in dates. Besides F9, Warner Bros. will bring films like The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dune and M. Night Shyamalans Old to the big screen. Even after the first lockdown, the US studio had remained at the forefront of theatrical releases, featuring titles like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs. Kong who had also succeeded in attracting an audience in India. Sony Pictures has titles like Venom, Peter Rabbit 2, and Escape Room 2 ready.
Producers will wait to release big-budget films until exhibitors get 100% seating allocation, but low- and mid-budget films will start releasing at 50% capacity as soon as the government eases restrictions. rules. As soon as they have a window open or a date available, they will publish it, “said Rahul Puri, general manager of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas in a previous interview with mint.
Without a doubt, exhibitors across the country are now waiting for the go-ahead from the government of Maharashtra to maximize returns on investment from a struggling business.
A good number of cinemas in Maharashtra are not in the mood to reopen every time the state government gives them permission. Their logic is that the government must grant them their demands first, otherwise it does not make sense to restart operations, “noted an article from the film trade website Film Information, adding that like others States, Maharashtra cinemas are demanding that the fixed part their electricity bills for containment be waived, that property tax not be levied for the period, among other things, while the state government has promised to look into the matter, state exhibitors expect concrete action for what they see as real needs.
