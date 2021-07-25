The Kardashians and Travis Barker stick to roadies and don’t drink in Hollywood

I was having dinner last weekend when I saw my first Kardashian in the wild.

To be fair, there are plenty of them, so there’s a good chance you’ll see one in the Southern California savannah.

It was the one who dated Travis Barker, who carried chopsticks, in case a spontaneous rock show erupted. Half an hour later I saw him leave the club next door, only this time someone else was carrying his sticks. Seriously, Travis Barker had a stick roadie.

Khaki? Klaus? Kourtney…?

No matter. Only tourists care about these things, but I was actually a tourist this time. We were at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, receiving the outward treatment from former roommates / teammates who I moved there 30 years ago.

The tourist treatment is the same there as it is in the Bay Area – use people from the outside as an excuse to do things you never do when you live somewhere. The only time I went to the Rainbow was when I hosted visitors. It’s on the official tour impress your friends with how unimpressed you are with celebrities.

We then went to the Viper Room, another tourist attraction that I hadn’t visited in 28 years (I must have been there then, because someone put my group on display, and these guys were a little unreasonable when it came to missing shows).

I lived there from 1990 to 1993, before Al Gore discovered how to send music over the Internet. It was a time when rarely boozy people in bands had to go to record labels to get famous enough to date the Kardashians.

I’ve never dated a Kardashian, although I once dated a girl who worked at the Hollywood Guitar Center. The date ended shortly after she speculated on the beauty of our future children, followed by my almost complete dislocation of my shoulder as she motioned for the waiter to bring the check.

I came back after 10 long years (the last time I was there Aerosmith was still making records, which I saw happen in my friends’ studio). This time it was a reunion of most of the Bay Area transplants including a couple of underage rock stars and an old friend who is a big Disney TV boss who was happy to see us but not enough to comply with my request to bring her Emmy to dinner.

Why even have the stupid thing?

Like I said, I got the full tourist treatment. The guys from Junkyard were even kind enough to headline Viper, so I knew a few songs.

It was fun. It was tiring. I was ready to go to bed at midnight.

I traveled one night with another former groupmate and roommate (these mates seemed to be everywhere, some were even classmates centuries ago). Like me, he’s a non-drinker now. The idea that I was going back to a place where I was never close to being the best drummer (like, there was real drummers there), but no one compared to my prowess in a bar.

I would be lying if I weren’t a little nervous. Not only did I see people I hadn’t seen in years, people I had basically learned to drink with, but I saw them where our drinking took on professional proportions. Regardless of bothering to learn how to play well, I had nailed that other part of rock star life.

It was good, which was weird, but it was okay too. Better than good. One person had a beer with dinner, and the only reason I noticed was because it was an Iron Maiden beer (I didn’t even know they had such things, or I didn’t may not have stopped). The table was the mathematical reverse of what it would have looked like three decades ago, when maybe one person would have eaten while the others were drinking our dinner.

Drinking and music have always been at the same pace for me. But it really didn’t matter; people do one without the other. It sounds like a new habit that I would like to make.

