That too will pass: Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita backs up Bollywood star during Raj Kundra’s arrest







Raj Kundra with his wife Shilpa Shetty, his parents and his sister Shamita

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The sibling bond is strong between Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, the latter coming to support her older sister after Raj Kundra’s arrest for her alleged association with a pornographic racket. Shilpa, who has remained largely silent through the Kundras arrest drama, broke her silence long enough to promote her return to Bollywood film Hungama 2 on social media, which saw her return to the screen after 14 years in an acting role. Unfortunately for the actress and the directors of the film, the project was completely overshadowed by the arrest of Kundra which made headlines around the world. Hungama 2

Image Credit: Provided

Shilpa appealed to fans to make sure the film doesn’t suffer in the process, but the actress, however, has been ruthlessly trolled online for her efforts. Sister Shamita finally showed her support for her famous brother, while also sharing a poster of Hungama 2 in an effort to garner positive support for the film, which was released on a streaming platform on Friday. All the best my darling Munki @TheShilpaShetty 4d release of your movie Hungama after 14 years. I know Uve put a lot of effort into this one. the whole team has. I love you forever. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in life and 1 thing I knew of course..uve came out stronger! that too will pass my darling. Good luck to the whole # hungama2 team [sic], Shamita posted on Twitter. Sadly, Shamitas’ efforts drew negative comments on social media, with the young actress called out for supporting criminals. We say that too will pass to the people who did nothing wrong, not to those who clearly did wrong. You can’t tell that to someone who’s doing wrong, posted Twitter user Raaga Rai. You could have told him all this in person. Why here … You know very well the fate of the film. It’s going to bomb the soundtrack, that’s for sure. Go on ! Shameless Lot !!!, posted Dr Gajendra Patil, who tagged Shamita and Shilpa in his tweet. Vaishali Sardana called for a boycott of the film and fake people like the two sisters. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image credit: AFP

As Mumbai Police continue to investigate Kundra’s role in the filming and distribution of pornographic content via mobile apps in India, namely the Hotshots app, the businessman remains in custody until July 27. Meanwhile, according to reports yesterday, Shilpa resigned from her husband Viaan Industries, while making a statement to the cops saying that the content of the Raj Kundras app is not pornography but erotica, according to sources. The Mumbai criminal branch is also said to have raided the Juhu couple’s home over the weekend, while the actress who appears on a dance reality show is said to have stepped away from the spotlight with actress Karisma Kapoor in her place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/this-too-shall-pass-shilpa-shettys-sister-shamita-supports-bollywood-star-over-raj-kundra-arrest-1.80893895 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos