Fernando Diaz, 50, arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Friday in West Hollywood – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Jackie Mason, rabbi turned actor, dies at 93The legendary comedian Jackie Mason, who had been hospitalized in recent weeks with respiratory problems, passed away peacefully on Saturday at the age of 93. 2 hours ago

Mural project to empower young girlsIn Inglewood, a mural project was organized, as well as the making of bead bracelets, all to help empower the young girls. The project was started by Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles. 2 hours ago

‘The Freedom Experience’ concert at SoFi Stadium on Saturday celebrated volunteeringArtists like Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber performed at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night for a concert called “The Freedom Experience,” which celebrated the efforts of volunteers around Los Angeles. 2 hours ago

Fernando Diaz, 50, arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Friday in West HollywoodKandiss Crone reports from West Hollywood where a man suspected of kidnapping a drunk woman on Friday was arrested and has since been released. 3 hours ago

Exclusive Interview: Father Of Kolby Story, whose remains were found last week, recalls his daughterLaurie Perez reports from Westchester where she speaks to Kolby Story’s father, 32, who went missing in December 2020 and whose remains were discovered last week in a swampy area south of Marina Del Rey. 3 hours ago

LAPD honors Officer Valentine Martinez who died of COVID-19 in July of last yearThe Val Martinez Memorial Bike Ride kicked off today in Mission Hills, held to honor the memory of Officer Valentine Martinez who died in July 2020 after battling COVID-19. 5 hours ago

Fernando Diaz, 50, arrested Friday in WeHo on suspicion of kidnappingSheriff’s deputies have arrested Fernando Diaz, 50, on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after he was seen carrying an unconscious woman in his van on Friday and fleeing. 5 hours ago

Authorities search for missing fisherman off Sunset and Seal BeachA crew member of the Sea Queen II, a 100-foot commercial fishing vessel, is missing. The Coast Guard is currently searching for a man in the ocean waters off Sunset and Seal Beach. 7 hours ago

Spike in COVID-19 infections has prompted state, local and community leaders to push for vaccines in vulnerable neighborhoodsJake Reiner reports from Leimert Park on an effort to vaccinate more neighborhood residents. 7 hours ago

County reports 2,600 new cases and 10 deathsThe LA County Department of Public Health reported the latest figures on Saturday, suggesting that the south of the country is now at a high level of community transmission. 7 hours ago

Inside SoCal Sunday morning: 7/25We hit the road for a summer vacation. Join us on our one-tank trip to Los Olivos! 8 hours ago

Demonstration against the placement of a convicted sexual predator in the Antelope Valley districtResidents of Sun Village and Little Rock in the Antelope Valley demonstrated on Saturday against the placement of convicted sexual predator Calvin Grassmier in their neighborhood. 8 hours ago

So-called ‘dating game killer’ Rodney Alcala dies in prison on Saturday morningOfficials said convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala died of natural causes at a King County hospital Saturday morning. He has been dubbed the “Dating Game Killer” following his appearance on the reality show “The Dating Game”. 8 hours ago

New COVID-19 cases up 160% in the United StatesAs cases increase across the country, some states have given up on reporting daily infections, which could make it more difficult for some residents to get real-time information on outbreaks. 8 hours ago

Police: man disguises himself as homeless advocate to sell drugs to homeless people in VeniceThe suspect, identified as Gary Featherstone, allegedly set up a tent and sold PCP and methamphetamine to people he claimed to be helping. 17 hours ago

Church youth group leader arrested for sexual abuseA youth group leader at Our Lady Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young girls. 17 hours ago

Double shooting in downtown Long Beach kills 1, injures 1The incident occurred near the intersection of Broadway and Pine at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was still at large on Saturday morning. Hermela Aregawi reports. 18 hours ago

Evelyn Taft’s weather forecast (July 23)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the weather for tonight. 1 day ago

Need a new passport? Delays block them for up to 18 weeks, State Department saysFor those looking to get a new passport this summer, COVID delays are blocking them for up to 18 weeks in Southern California. Some travelers worry about having to cancel their trip because of this. 1 day ago

Shiloh Tabernacle Church Apostle Puredi Hillary Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Abuse of Young GirlA pastor at a Rancho Cucamonga church has been arrested for sexually abusing a young girl for years, sheriff investigators say. 1 day ago

COVID cases increase 80% in LA County, Burbank hospital rebuilds COVID unitLos Angeles County is reporting 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, the first time since mid-February the daily count has exceeded 3,000. Seven more deaths are also being reported. 1 day ago

Walt Disney Company to Receive Nearly $ 600 Million in Tax Credits to Relocate 2,000 Jobs to FloridaOffshored jobs include positions in finance, human resources, technology, communications, and imagineers with average salaries of $ 120,000. 1 day ago

Trump ally Thomas Barrack posted $ 250 million bail and ordered to wear surveillance braceletA grant program that includes a $ 250 million bond guaranteed by $ 5 million in cash was awarded Friday to Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump and chairman of the inaugural committee of former presidents. 1 day ago

Long Beach migrant children’s shelter closes after reuniting 1,500 children with sponsorsThree months after opening its doors to migrant children waiting to be reunited with family members or sponsors, the temporary shelter at the Long Beach Convention Centers is closing its doors. 1 day ago

