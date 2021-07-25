Can the upcoming Big Bollywood releases change the dark state of the box office? A detailed analysis





The blockages induced by Covid-19 have finally brought everyone in the cinema closer together like never before. And as we moved closer to OTT platforms for our daily dose of entertainment, the renaissance had just begun. Due to the closing of theaters, many directors have chosen the OTT route to release their film projects. And this is how the scenario of the film industry has changed in the face of the pandemic. After the easing of restrictions, theaters reopened, but the business in these uncertain times was “lackluster”. While there was hope that big releases would breathe life into the box office, the theater industry had completely shifted.. Films like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Mumbai Saga and a few others have made their way to the big screens. While these film releases have received critical acclaim, audiences have chosen not to return to theaters due to the ongoing pandemic. This ultimately resulted in a bad start at the 2021 box office. In addition, the theater owners had high hopes of reviving the business thanks to Salman Khan’s star “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. However, the film opened slowly on the big screens while being released in parallel on ZEE5. And many fans have chosen to watch Radhe on ZEEPLEX. The film set new records in the OTT arena but failed to revive sinking box office numbers. For this reason, the first half of Bollywood appears to be completely down in terms of box office status. And fans preferred the OTT method over going out for movies. In view of this, many big Bollywood projects have been digitally programmed in the coming months. This includes Kriti Sanon star Mimi, Bhuj: The Pride Of India by Ajay Devgn and a few others. However, box office pundits believe theaters will gain momentum after big upcoming releases. Precisely, these biggies include Bell Bottom, KGF 2, Sooryavanshi, ’83, etc. Well, it remains to be seen if these upcoming releases can change the scenario of the theater industry. In the meantime, stay tuned WED5 for more updates.

