Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: From Bennifers IG Debut to Hailey & Justins Pregnancy Mix





From new updates on the pop icon Britney Spears guardianship to royals marking Prince Geroges’ birthday with a new portrait, a lot has happened in the past week. Lucky for you, we took a look back at what appears to be a month and brought you the hottest gossip of the week. Scroll down to see what happened in Hollywood last week! Bennifer becomes official on Instagram! It’s no secret that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or as fans like to call them – Bennifer, have spent tons of time together since Jen broke up with Alex Rodriguez in April. However, no official confirmation of the duo has been revealed, so far! On Thursday the reunited lovebirds made an appearance at Jens ‘friend Leah Reminis’ birthday party, during the celebrations the couple apparently posed for photos and luckily for us Remini posted a photo of the duo! Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Partly Official on Insta with a Comfortable PHOTO; Check it out Selena Gomez celebrates her 29th birthday! Singer Rare celebrated her 29th birthday on July 22 and reportedly celebrated by hosting a poolside barbecue for her close friends and family! In addition to a rock party for her best friends, the actress and singer also thanked her fans for their love via Instagram. Instead of birthday gifts, Gomez also asked fans to donate to help raise funds for the mental health cause she supports. Read also: Selena Gomez poses for a CUTE snap with her furry friend as she thanks fans for all the ‘birthday love’ Britney Spears has not finished talking about her cruel guardianship! The singer took to Instagram this week to dive deeper into her heartbreaking life after the guardianship. In her post, the singer explained why she will not be able to move forward with her life until she speaks the truth about what she has endured during her 13 years of guardianship, which is still ongoing. Read also: Britney Spears Says She Can’t “Get On With It All” Until She Tells The Truth: I Feel Like I’m Right Here Hailey Bieber Debunked Pregnancy Rumors! It all started when pop star Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo with his wife Hailey Bieber and captioned it as “Mommy and Daddy.” Viewing this as a potential announcement, fans and friends began to congratulate the couple until Hailey spoke up and cleared the air. The model joked, “I think maybe you should change this caption to * Dog Mom and Dad * before someone twists it.” Read also: Hailey Bieber CLARIFIES Pregnancy Rumors After Justin Bieber Captioned Their Photo as “Mommy and Daddy” Portrait of Prince George’s 8th birthday! The future king and eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, turned 8 on July 22! The special day was marked by a photo of George clicked on by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge herself. What made the photo more special was the resemblance of the Little Princes to his recently deceased great-grandfather Prince Philip. The heir was pictured on a Land Rover Defender, as a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who was closely associated with the vehicle. Read also: Prince George’s birthday: Kate Middleton pays tribute to the late Prince Philip in new portrait of her son as he turns 8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/top-hollywood-social-media-posts-week-bennifer-s-ig-debut-hailey-justin-s-pregnancy-mixup-828247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos