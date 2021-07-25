Bollywood Grooves with Old and Newer Cocktail





Old and new numbers take over the music industry as remixes seem to be taking root in Bollywood, where filmmakers keep pace with new demands from the new generation of listeners. The “Jitna purana ho sona sona, kyun na phir bhi rahega woh sona sona” line from the “Aunty ji” issue highlighted the fact that remixes have found a hungry and growing market, the songwriters say. As K-pop, reggaeton, or hip-hop move Western audiences, Bollywood is busy scrambling old Hindi hits with modern beats, catchy beats and pouring the proceeds at higher decibels to lure the crowd. ‘Warning. Reshaped tracks like “Dilbar”, “Husn hai suhana”, “Mirchi lagi toh”, “Nadiyon paar” found a ready market in India where the last foot-tapper “Chura ke dil mera” of the 1990s improved his performances. . Singer Neha Kakkar, often described as the queen of the crownless remix, uses her vocal prowess to amplify recreations such as “Aankh marey”, “Cheez badi”, “Dilbar”, “O saki saki” for pelvic track crushers of dance. The 33-year-old, who began her musical journey in the neighborhood “jagratas” with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar, seemed convinced that playtime will never go through the cracks of time. “Remakes will never go out of style. It’s an old-fashioned way to keep the classics alive. It’s also about our memories associated with the song, ”Neha told IANS. There was a time when Punjabi acts and Hindi rap invaded the music scene in movies. Whether it’s “Lungi dance” from “Chennai Express”, “Dhup chik” from “Fugly” or “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai” from the movie “Khoobsurat”. Vintage numbers steal the show in contemporary Hindi films with a mix of modernity. Playback singer Shilpa Rao, known for singing original hits such as “Ghungroo”, “Khuda Jaane” and “Malang”, feels the opposite. “I see so much original content coming in. I am a big fan of original music. So, I will always be on this side without a doubt. I am always up for the original music. We are not lacking in originality, ”Rao told IANS. The 37-year-old artist argued that India is an ocean of talent that should shy away from excuses for creating lazy remixes. “We have to create music for this time. I don’t want to be part of an era that was a remake era. We want to be part of an era that defines it. The era of black and white is defined by the music created by Naushad Sahab, ”she added. Rao, who has a master’s degree in statistics and isn’t afraid to try new styles in her tracks, wants to be known for a time when “we experimented”. She said: “I would love to be associated with that time. The remix is ​​a barrier to that, we need real music. “ Singer-singer Mika Singh, who has even rehashed his own numbers and other songs, says the remakes aren’t new and have been around for a long time. His refurbished ‘Sawan main lag gayi aag’ was unmistakably an instant hit, as was the original issue released in 1998. Mika, who also reworked “Tum par hum hain atke”, “Hawa hawa” and “Aankh maare”, told IANS that remixes such as “Chura liya” or “Kanta Laga” got the ball rolling at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s. The singer blamed the ever-changing kaleidoscope of music on the rapid rate of artist attrition in India’s entertainment industry. “We no longer see the artists of the time (from the 1990s)… Those who came two years or two months ago have disappeared. That’s why it feels like it doesn’t work in the film industry. “ Speaking of himself, the 44-year-old blamed the pandemic which has seen movie releases only on online streaming platforms since 2020, when Covid-19 erupted. And as a result, the only successful song was his “Sawan main lag gayi aag,” which featured in two digital films “Ginny Weds Sunny” and “Indoo ki jawani,” he said. “Nothing else worked. No matter what songs come to OTT, they can’t become a hit… The music will always be there… If the artists go away, people think the music is gone too, ”he said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/remix-fever-bollywood-grooves-with-cocktail-of-old-and-latest-4004666.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos