Redo the same vision, Bollywood relies on the original directors





After the success of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Kabir Singh” (“Arjun Reddy” in Telugu), it seems that Bollywood producers have a lot of faith in the original directors. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the original filmmakers have helmed the remakes. In the past, filmmakers such as Priyadarshan, Mani Ratnam, Prabhudeva have been among others who have made their own originals. However, the frequency of directors remaking their own films was much lower than today.

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who directed Vishwak Sen-starrer Telugu’s ‘Hit: The First Case’, will also direct the Hindi remake, starring Rajkummar Rao. While it is exciting for the filmmaker to enter a new market with a remake, it also comes with its fair share of challenges. “It’s definitely a challenge,” Sailesh told IANS, adding, “It doesn’t matter whether an original director is remaking or not. It’s just that recreating what was captured once, is definitely a Also, when you do it again, it’s going to be in a different location, with different actors playing it and even the technicians working there will be different. “ He adds: “I have to keep the soul of what I had created before and at the same time try to discover what are the nuances of the actors with whom I will be working at the moment. Also, my movie is very atmospheric which means I usually add a lot of entertainment to my movie. Depending on where the movie takes place, I’ll have to capture the essence of that place. There may be other directors who will say they have to recreate it frame by frame but I will not recreate it frame by frame. “ Producer Aman Gill, who is the co-producer of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming “Jersey” – a remake of a Telugu film of the same name – highlights an interesting reason to trust the original director for the remake. “When the original director is directing, he knows his story better than anyone and so when it is adapted, they try to make it for a pan-Indian audience without changing the story and keeping the soul intact and making it accessible to others. other language audiences, ”said Aman, whose remake was directed by original Telugu filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri. He adds, “Emotionally focused content probably works best with the original director, but commercial content can be adapted by any director. When the movie is business focused you don’t follow the emotional journey it’s just a commercial artist with certain beats that keep you emotionally motivated movies like “Jersey” and “Kabir Singh”. Tamil star Suriya recently announced the Hindi remake of her Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru”, which will also be directed by original director Sudha Kongara. Sudha, who is currently working with a group of writers on the script for the adaptation in Hindi, earlier said in a statement: Entrepreneur who embodied the new India of the 90s. I am grateful for all the love we have. have received so far and can’t wait to tell this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake will also receive the same love as the original. “ By doing a remake, budgets also change. How does a director adapt to this? Sailesh responds, “Honestly you exclude all the pay, technician fees and all that, what matters to me is that as a director how many days of filming I’m going to do and on what scale I’m going to do. Even for the Telugu version, which was my first movie, I stuck with the genre and the world I was building. My producers Nani and Prashanti have put in the money to create this world in the most honest way and I will do the same for Hindi too. “ He adds: “For me, I don’t take this (budget) as the criteria to remake the film. For me, creating this world in the most honest way is the important thing and if you work in an organized way you can control the film. production budget I’m going to do. Because I would love to be called a producer manager and try to pull it in the most efficient way. “ –IANS

